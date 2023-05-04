Everyone has just spotted Eric Cantona stars in Netflix's number one movie

Plenty of action movie fans have been surprised to see footballing legend Eric Cantona cropping up in AKA, the French Netflix original that has topped the Netflix Top 10 charts since its release on Friday, April 28.

If you've not already watched AKA, the film sees special ops agent Adam Franco being given a new undercover assignment; infiltrate the criminal organization run by Victor Pastore and bring him down from within.

Franco is a trusted name and a veteran in the field, but his mission is complicated when Pastore as he forms a close bond with Victor Pastore's young son, Jonathan, after the mob boss hand-picks Adam as Jonathan's new bodyguard. From then on, he's caught between succeeding in his mission to bring down Pastore and protecting Jonathan from those who would do him harm.

The former Manchester United player Eric Cantona stars as Victor Pastore, whilst French actor and stuntman Alban Lenoir plays agent Adam Franco; you can learn more about both leads and find out who else stars in the movie with our AKA cast guide.

A post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Since it came out, the film has won praise from viewers and critics alike (it has a 75% critics rating and 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) at the time of writing), but it's safe to say that viewers have been surprised to see Eric Cantona in the new movie.

One fan wrote: "Just watched AKA on @Netflix I was sure I knew the guy playing victor pastore... it's only KING ERIC CANTONA!"

Just watched AKA on @netflix I was sure I knew the guy playing victor pastore… it’s only KING ERIC CANTONA!May 3, 2023 See more

Another wrote: "it never occurred to me that Eric Cantona is an actor, seeing him in AKA caught me unawares".

it never occurred to me that Eric Cantona is an actor ,seeing him in AKA caught me unawaresApril 30, 2023 See more

A third added: "Just started watching the film 'AKA' and about 10 minutes in, I swear one of the photos of the baddies was Eric Cantona... The legend Eric", and there were plenty more fans surprised to see him showing up on Netflix!

Just started watching the film 'AKA' and about 10 minutes in, I swear one of the photos of the baddies was Eric Cantona... The legend EricApril 30, 2023 See more

Rah Eric Cantona started doing movies again.. I was always gonna watch AKA at some point, but King Eric playing a crime boss is must seeApril 30, 2023 See more

Eric cantona is a quite a fantastic actor. Dope performance in akaApril 29, 2023 See more

Watching Aka on Netflix...Eric Cantona...May 2, 2023 See more

AKA isn't the only film that Eric Cantona has starred in. His acting career began in the 1990s, after retiring from Manchester United and professional football at the age of 30. Since then, "The King" has amassed more than 40 credits, including appearances in Ulysses & Mona, Elizabeth, Inhuman Resources, Looking for Eric, The Overeater, Happiness is in the Field, The Traveller, and in the music video for Liam Gallagher's 2019 single, "Once".

AKA is available to stream right now, exclusively on Netflix.