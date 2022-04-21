Ex-Casualty star Amanda Mealing takes new job on Waterloo Road

Casualty favorite Amanda Mealing has landed herself a brand new job.

Amanda Mealing is best known for bringing Connie Beauchamp to life on Casualty, but today she's revealed that she's joined the team for Waterloo Road season 11, but not as an actress.

Instead, Amanda's stepping behind the camera and serving as a director on the new series of the hit BBC school drama.

Amanda revealed the news on Instagram where she posted a photo of her bright red director's lanyard.

She captioned the photo: "Another city, another day, another dollar @waterlooroad #LoveMyWork #Director #WaterlooRd #TVDrama"

She was congratulated by her Casualty co-star Charles Venn (who played Jacob Masters), who commented: "Still i rise!! Congratulations Lexi Xx".

Amanda's addition to the crew means there are now some familiar faces both in front of and behind the camera for the new series of Waterloo Road.

Angela Griffin is returning to play Kim Campbell, who has been made Waterloo Road's newest headteacher. She will be joined by ex-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths, who are playing former pupils Donte and Chlo Charles.

There are also a number of Corrie stars in the cast. Ryan Clayton has been cast as a recurring character known only as 'Mike', Kym Marsh is playing school canteen worker, Nicky Walters, Sonia Ibrahim will play school social worker Jamilah Omar, and Rachel Leskovac is on hand as the new Head of English, Coral Walker.

This isn't the first time Amanda has been a director, though; she has already directed episodes of Casualty, The Dumping Ground and in July last year she also worked on Coronation Street.

During her run on Corrie, she was directing on the "chaotic" day Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the set to mark the show's 60th anniversary.

Speaking to the Express about the visit, she said: "Having the Queen turn up in the middle of your shoot is a first! Her Majesty turned up one morning, so I had to vacate the street, and then I found it absolutely impossible to get anyone to focus in the afternoon.

"So I blame the Queen for not getting my shot list finished that day. So she owes me one", she joked.

Waterloo Road season 11 will air this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.