Ex-'Emmerdale' star Danny Miller reveals what's next

Ex Emmerdale star and recent I’m A Celebrity 2021 winner Danny Miller has announced his next project after leaving the ITV soap, where he played fan favourite Aaron Dingle.

Danny’s character, Aaron, bid a dramatic farewell to the village after his boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) was murdered by serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu). However, Aaron’s sister, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is currently in prison for the crime after being framed for Ben’s murder.

Since his departure, Danny has decided to move from ITV to YouTube as he has created a new YouTube channel called, We Are The Millers.

In the introduction video released on the We Are The Millers YouTube channel, Danny and his fiancée Steph Jones revealed that they will be sharing lives through weekly vlogs, which will also feature their son Albert, and their dogs Gini and Kenny.

As the Miller family document their moments with fans, they also hope to share the lead-up to their wedding and their journey learning British Sign Language.

Greeting their new subscribers, Step said, "This is all new to me and Danny. We've never done vlogging before, so please bear with us. We do want to make this page as good as possible, but obviously we're going to be building up our skills in terms of editing our videos and making them much better."

As well as filming their day-to-day lives, they will also be showing what they’ve learnt at their signing classes with TinyTalk.

"I hope you do enjoy it because, joking aside, it's important to us because we do wanna cover a lot of the deaf signing that we've been learning courtesy of TinyTalk," Danny revealed.

Danny was crowned the 'I'm A Celebrity' 2021 winner. (Image credit: ITV)

He then went on to say that they’ll be doing British Sign Language and hope it will encourage other people to do the same for their children.

"Obviously we’ve said in the past that Albie isn't hard of hearing, but it's something that we wanted to do to give him the best chance of a start in life and be able to communicate with everybody,” Danny said.

He also explained that research shows that BSL helps children communicate before they can even speak.

Danny, who went on to win I’m A Celebrity last year, agonised over whether to take part in the show because it meant he would have to leave his new baby behind. He revealed that he spent a long time discussing the offer to take part with his fiancée, Steph, before finally deciding he couldn’t turn down an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity. We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered. But, then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the castle. I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but I know our baby will be in perfect hands."

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.