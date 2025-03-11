Exclusive: Martin Keown on van Nistelrooy apology live on TV: 'Time was right to be the bigger man'

By
published

Martin Keown offered Ruud van Nistelrooy an apology following their 2003 on-pitch bust-up

Martin Keown confronts Ruud van Nistelrooy back in 2003
Martin Keown is a Champions League pundit for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty)

Martin Keown has opened up on the moment he apologised to former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy live on TNT Sports.

The former Arsenal centre-back shook hands with the Leicester City coach ahead of the Gunner's Premier League game against the Foxes last month, laying a legendary old feud to rest.

The pair famously clashed during a heated game between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in September 2003, with Keown celebrating in van Nistelrooy's face after he missed a last-minute penalty.

The scene would go on to become an iconic image of the teams' rivalry, which dominated the Premier League in the early noughties.

Martin Keown is a pundit for TNT Sports

Martin Keown is a Champions League pundit for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Arsenal players were furious with the Dutch striker for the way he reacted to a kick from Patrick Vieira, which resulted in the French midfielder being sent off.

However when Keown was talking to What to Watch ahead of Arsenal and Aston Villa's Champions League Round of 16 second leg fixtures, which will both air live on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus this week, he told us the time was right to bury the hatchet...

"There comes a time where you have to take a step back and be the bigger man," said Martin, who works as a pundit on TNT Sports. "It's not just Ruud, I've been apologizing to strikers for the last 21 years, since I finished playing, because they all got the same treatment. Maybe Ruud got a little bit more than some of the others. I don't have a problem. I wish him well."

Keown went on to praise his old rival's work as Leicester City coach, although he says he's concerned the Foxes could be relegated from the Premier League this year.

"They've had 12 defeats from 13 now, so it's getting tough for him," he said. "Ruud doesn't strike me as being a manager who's panicking in any way, and that might just be enough for them to find a way to get out of trouble.

"But Leicester have gone five games without scoring, so it's tough. It just shows you can be a great player, but it takes something special to be a great manager as well!"

Watch Arsenal and Aston Villa in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, live on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

CATEGORIES
Sean Marland
Sean Marland

Sean is a Senior Feature writer for TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week, who also writes for whattowatch.com. He's been covering the world of TV for over 15 years and in that time he's been lucky enough to interview stars like Ian McKellen, Tom Hardy and Kate Winslet. His favourite shows are I'm Alan Partridge, The Wire, Wolf Hall and Succession and in his spare time he enjoys drinking tea, doing crosswords and watching football. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sport
Virat Kohli of India salutes the crowd after reaching his half century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final online or on TV now, team news
Brisbane Lions&#039; Joe Daniher taking a kick at the 2024 AFL Grand Final.

How to watch AFL 2025 live streams online or on TV
Con Mum follows Graham Hornigold&#039;s story.

Con Mum: release date, trailer, what happens and everything we know
See more latest
Most Popular
Allison Lanier as Summer frowning in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer recruits an ally to break up Kyle and Claire?
Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning in The Bay season 4
The Bay viewers are ALL saying the same thing about THIS important character
EastEnders spoilers, Harry Mitchell
EastEnders to air a shocking new twist in missing character storyline
Dee Dee in her pyjamas making tea and looking shocked
Coronation Street recasts huge character for new Dee-Dee storyline
Jorma Tommila in Sisu and Keanu Reeves in John Wick
Netflix UK adds Finland's John Wick movie that created a huge buzz — and it's 94 % on Rotten Tomatoes
Shamea Morton Mwangi laughing in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 breakout star is not who I was expecting
Diego Luna in Andor
You can watch Andor season 1 without a Disney Plus subscription for a limited time
Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV Plus show is being called the 'best new comedy' of the year and I can’t wait to watch it
UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 18:00 ON MONDAY 10TH MARCH 2025. New promotional image for Casualty&#039;s 12-parter Internal affairs. It shows Rida front and centre dressed in maroon surgical scrubs with a printed headscarf and holding a pair of surgical forceps, looking serious and at the camera. Behind her are Flynn in blue scrubs and blue gloves and Russell in maroon scrubs with his arms crossed. The backdrop is a blue surgery with bright surgical lights.
Gripping new Casualty trailer reveals a killer crash, a wedding, a pregnancy and an arrest
Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis as Anita and Vernon Dupree at a wedding in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Vernon plots against his own flesh and blood?
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch