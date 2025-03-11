Exclusive: Martin Keown on van Nistelrooy apology live on TV: 'Time was right to be the bigger man'

Martin Keown has opened up on the moment he apologised to former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy live on TNT Sports.



The former Arsenal centre-back shook hands with the Leicester City coach ahead of the Gunner's Premier League game against the Foxes last month, laying a legendary old feud to rest.

The pair famously clashed during a heated game between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in September 2003, with Keown celebrating in van Nistelrooy's face after he missed a last-minute penalty.

The scene would go on to become an iconic image of the teams' rivalry, which dominated the Premier League in the early noughties.

Martin Keown is a Champions League pundit for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Arsenal players were furious with the Dutch striker for the way he reacted to a kick from Patrick Vieira, which resulted in the French midfielder being sent off.

However when Keown was talking to What to Watch ahead of Arsenal and Aston Villa's Champions League Round of 16 second leg fixtures, which will both air live on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus this week, he told us the time was right to bury the hatchet...

"There comes a time where you have to take a step back and be the bigger man," said Martin, who works as a pundit on TNT Sports. "It's not just Ruud, I've been apologizing to strikers for the last 21 years, since I finished playing, because they all got the same treatment. Maybe Ruud got a little bit more than some of the others. I don't have a problem. I wish him well."

Keown went on to praise his old rival's work as Leicester City coach, although he says he's concerned the Foxes could be relegated from the Premier League this year.

"They've had 12 defeats from 13 now, so it's getting tough for him," he said. "Ruud doesn't strike me as being a manager who's panicking in any way, and that might just be enough for them to find a way to get out of trouble.

"But Leicester have gone five games without scoring, so it's tough. It just shows you can be a great player, but it takes something special to be a great manager as well!"

