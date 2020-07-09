Fantasia Fest announces its second wave
Fantasia Fest may be going digital, but they've still got plenty of surprises in store.
It's a new age for film festivals. While Fantasia International Film Festival has been forced, like many others, to shift to a digital only format, that doesn't mean it hasn't continued to bring it with its lineup announcements.
The experience of watching from home might be a little different, but the team has done everything they can to ensure that the show goes on. Unfortunately, that does include geo-locking the festival. You can learn more about the new experience on Fantasia's website.
If you missed the announcements, the festival's first wave boasts a ton of exciting titles like The Reckoning, Undergods, Lucky and more. The second wave brings us additional fun surprises like The Dark and the Wicked, Alone, and The Block Island Sound. But those are just the tip of the iceberg.
Check out the festival's full second wave announcement below.
Fantasia Fest's Second Wave Film List
ALONE
Dir. Marc Menchaca
USA
International Premiere
BEAUTY WATER
Dir. Cho Kyung-hun
South Korea
North American Premiere
BLEED WITH ME
Dir. Amelia Moses
Canada
World Premiere
THE BLOCK ISLAND SOUND
Dirs. Kevin & Matthew McManus
USA
World Premiere
CLASS ACTION PARK
Dirs. Seth Porges & Chris Charles Scott III
USA
International Premiere
CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER
Dir. Mickey Reece
USA
Quebec Premiere
THE COLUMNIST
Dir. Ivo van Aart
Netherlands
North American Premiere
CRAZY SAMURAI MUSASHI
Dir. Yûji Shimomura
Japan
Canadian Premiere
THE DARK AND THE WICKED
Dir. Bryan Bertino
USA
International Premiere
DETENTION
Dir. John Hsu
Taiwan
Canadian Premiere
LA DOSIS
Dir. Martin Kraut
Argentina
North American Premiere
THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS
Dir. Orson Oblowitz
USA
World Premiere
FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS
Dirs. Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen
Canada
World Premiere
FUGITIVE DREAMS
Dir. Jason Neulander
USA
World Premiere
I WeirDo
Dir. Liao Ming-Yi
Taiwan
Canadian Premiere
JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS
Dir. Kim Joo-ho
South Korean
North American Premiere
LIFE: UNTITLED
Dir. Kana Yamada
Japan
Canadian Premiere
ME AND ME
Dir. Jung Jin-young
South Korea
North American Premiere
A MERMAID IN PARIS (Une sirène à Paris)
Dir. Mathias Malzieu
France
North American Premiere
MINOR PREMISE
Dir. Eric Schultz
USA
World Premiere
MY PUNCH-DRUNK BOXER
Dir. Jung Hyuk-ki
South Korea
North American Premiere
THE OAK ROOM
Dir. Cody Calahan
Canada
World Premiere
PROJECT DREAMS - HOW TO BUILD MAZINGER Z'S HANGAR
Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa
Japan
International Premiere
THE PROPHET AND THE SPACE ALIENS
Dir. Yoav Shamir
Israel/Austria/South Africa
North American Premiere
PVT CHAT
Dir. Ben Hozie
USA
International Premiere
SANZARU
Dir. Xia Magnus
USA
International Premiere
SAVAGE STATE
Dir. David Perrault
France/Canada/Belgium
North American Premiere
SLAXX
Dir. Elza Kephart
Canada
World Premiere
VERTIGO
Dir. Jeon Gye-soo
South Korea
Canadian Premiere
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.