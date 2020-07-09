Fantasia Fest announces its second wave

It's a new age for film festivals. While Fantasia International Film Festival has been forced, like many others, to shift to a digital only format, that doesn't mean it hasn't continued to bring it with its lineup announcements.

The experience of watching from home might be a little different, but the team has done everything they can to ensure that the show goes on. Unfortunately, that does include geo-locking the festival. You can learn more about the new experience on Fantasia's website.

If you missed the announcements, the festival's first wave boasts a ton of exciting titles like The Reckoning, Undergods, Lucky and more. The second wave brings us additional fun surprises like The Dark and the Wicked, Alone, and The Block Island Sound. But those are just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out the festival's full second wave announcement below.

Fantasia Fest's Second Wave Film List

ALONE

Dir. Marc Menchaca

USA

International Premiere

BEAUTY WATER

Dir. Cho Kyung-hun

South Korea

North American Premiere

BLEED WITH ME

Dir. Amelia Moses

Canada

World Premiere

THE BLOCK ISLAND SOUND

Dirs. Kevin & Matthew McManus

USA

World Premiere

CLASS ACTION PARK

Dirs. Seth Porges & Chris Charles Scott III

USA

International Premiere

CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER

Dir. Mickey Reece

USA

Quebec Premiere

THE COLUMNIST

Dir. Ivo van Aart

Netherlands

North American Premiere

CRAZY SAMURAI MUSASHI

Dir. Yûji Shimomura

Japan

Canadian Premiere

THE DARK AND THE WICKED

Dir. Bryan Bertino

USA

International Premiere

DETENTION

Dir. John Hsu

Taiwan

Canadian Premiere

LA DOSIS

Dir. Martin Kraut

Argentina

North American Premiere

THE FIVE RULES OF SUCCESS

Dir. Orson Oblowitz

USA

World Premiere

FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS

Dirs. Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen

Canada

World Premiere

FUGITIVE DREAMS

Dir. Jason Neulander

USA

World Premiere

I WeirDo

Dir. Liao Ming-Yi

Taiwan

Canadian Premiere

JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS

Dir. Kim Joo-ho

South Korean

North American Premiere

LIFE: UNTITLED

Dir. Kana Yamada

Japan

Canadian Premiere

ME AND ME

Dir. Jung Jin-young

South Korea

North American Premiere

A MERMAID IN PARIS (Une sirène à Paris)

Dir. Mathias Malzieu

France

North American Premiere

MINOR PREMISE

Dir. Eric Schultz

USA

World Premiere

MY PUNCH-DRUNK BOXER

Dir. Jung Hyuk-ki

South Korea

North American Premiere

THE OAK ROOM

Dir. Cody Calahan

Canada

World Premiere

PROJECT DREAMS - HOW TO BUILD MAZINGER Z'S HANGAR

Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa

Japan

International Premiere

THE PROPHET AND THE SPACE ALIENS

Dir. Yoav Shamir

Israel/Austria/South Africa

North American Premiere

PVT CHAT

Dir. Ben Hozie

USA

International Premiere

SANZARU

Dir. Xia Magnus

USA

International Premiere

SAVAGE STATE

Dir. David Perrault

France/Canada/Belgium

North American Premiere

SLAXX

Dir. Elza Kephart

Canada

World Premiere

VERTIGO

Dir. Jeon Gye-soo

South Korea

Canadian Premiere