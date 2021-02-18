‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ has been renewed for season 2

Netflix has revealed Fate: The Winx Saga is getting a second season.

The live-action Winx Club adaptation only recently debuted on Netflix, but Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 will officially enter production in Ireland later this year. The streamer has said that eight further episodes will be produced.

Additional casting has not been announced just yet, and we don’t have a release date for the show either.

Fate: The Winx Saga debuted on Netflix Friday, January 22 this year. The show was co-created by Iginio Straffi (creator of the original, much-loved Winx Club cartoon) and the Fate showrunner Brian Young (a writer and producer on The Vampire Diaries). Built for older fans of the original show, Fate: The Winx Saga transported fans to an edgier school setting.

Young said: “the six episodes in Season 1 only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra and Musa. And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term.”

The show follows a group of five fairies attending Alfea College, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. This so-called coming-of-age journey sees the five friends learning how to use and control their magical abilities. At the same time, their term at Alfea College is dominated by the threat of monsters out to destroy them, school rivalries, and potential romance.

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga includes former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Normal People alum Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Downton Abbey’s Rob James-Collier and Hollyoaks actor Theo Graham.

The original Winx Club series was created and produced in Italy by Iginio Straffi’s company, Rainbow Group. It launched in 2004 and was one the most successful cartoons in Europe.