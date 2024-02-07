Father Brown will be back for a 12th series

Good news Father Brown fans, the hugely popular BBC crime drama starring Mark Williams will be back for a 12th series.

Season 12 will begin filming near Birmingham in April, UK Casting news has tweeted, which means the new series will likely drop in January 2025.

Set in the fictional village of Kembleford, Father Brown is shot in the beautiful Cotswolds, which explains why it looks so glorious. The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Blockley is used as Father Brown's own church, St Mary’s.

We don’t have casting news yet but it goes without saying that Mark Williams will be back as Father Brown. Spoilers ahead if you've not seen Father Brown season 11 yet!

So the most recent series ended with Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) proposing to Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley). She happily said yes, so series 12 could well open with a wedding.

Father Brown has now been on our screens for over a decade, with the first episode going out in 2013. Mark Williams seems more than happy to continue in the part.

Asked recently if he thought about how long he might play the character, he replied: "I don’t really do that. I think it's bad for the soul. In this business, planning for the future is an extremely dangerous preoccupation. You have only got one job at a time.

"You never know whether you're going to work again, which is one of the cruelties of this business, along with rejection. Which is why it's amazing that so many people do it year after year in the face of these terrible setbacks and unemployment!”

He went on to talk about how he loves the fact that the show attracts so many top guest stars. "One of the chief joys for me is that every episode we have different people on. I just love watching them work. Sometimes I forget to concentrate and just go, 'Look at them! Wow! Look at them doing acting!'

"Because I actually like actors. There are some actors who don't like other actors, but I do. I like them very much. It's great because not only do we move locations regularly, but we have different cast members, too. Although it is sometimes nice when it’s just the five of us. We did a scene together last night, and we were all going, 'It’s so nice just to be the five of us.'"

You can watch Father Brown season 11 now on iPlayer in the UK and BritBox in the US.