Final season of ‘Money Heist’ to debut on Netflix this fall

The international sensation Money Heist hopes to go out with a bang when its fifth and final season debuts, which Netflix has officially announced will debut this fall in two volumes. Volume 1 of Money Heist: Part 5 is set to hit the streamer on Sept. 3, 2021, and Volume 2 will premiere three months later on Dec. 3.

Money Heist is a Spanish-language crime thriller that debuted originally in 2017 and eventually made its way to Netflix where, like many other shows, it grabbed the attention of many new fans — including making What to Watch’s Phil Nickinson’s “Best Things I’ve Watched List ” for 2020.

Money Heist — or La Casa de Papel as it was originally called in Spain — began with a group of criminals who attempted to pull off the perfect robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain, only for things to quickly unravel, where the team not only had to contend with the police, but internal dilemmas as well.

Part 4 of the series debuted on Netflix in April 2020.

The show stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Pedro Alonso and new additions like Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Money Heist was created by Alex Pina, who also was behind White Lines and Sky Rojo on Netflix.

In a press release announcing that Money Heist: Part 5 would be the final season, Pina said: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

The date announcement from Netflix came via a teaser trailer that shows members of the team under duress from all sides before coming together for a group hero pose, then fading out as explosions go off around them.

