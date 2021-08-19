‘Foundation’ trailer reveals Apple TV Plus’ big sci-fi swing

Apple TV Plus looks to have spared no expense for Foundation , its new original sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s book. The latest Foundation trailer shows a massive scale that usually feels reserved for Hollywood blockbusters.

Foundation takes place in the future where the galaxy is ruled by an all encompassing Empire. However, Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the fall of the Empire is coming and creates a group of loyal followers tasked with traveling across the galaxy to create what they call “the Foundation,” a collection of key bits of culture that will help the world emerge from the impending doom. However, the ruling Cleons want to stop Seldon’s mission to try and maintain their grip over the Empire.

The cast of Foundation includes Jared Harris as Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick and Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin. David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Man of Steel) is serving as the show’s executive producer and a writer.

Watch the new trailer for Foundation below and be in awe of the scope of the sprawling story that will play out, including traveling to multiple planets and plenty of sci-fi battles. Honestly, what we’re seeing in the trailer doesn’t look too far off from the kind of things we can expect from Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune.

Foundation is by far Apple TV Plus’ biggest swing so far. The streaming service, which launched in 2019, has put plenty into its original offering in an effort to help grow its subscription numbers. This includes already popular shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as new offerings including Foundation and another sci-fi series Invasion. Apple TV Plus also has original movies on its docket, including the recently released Sundance darling CODA.

Apple TV Plus has priced its subscriptions at $4.99 per month. Consumers who purchase a new Apple product can get a free trial of the streaming service for three months; a seven-day free trial is available for those just signing up directly for the service.

Foundation will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Sept. 24, with new episodes releasing weekly.