From Roger Moore with Love doc on the famed Bond actor is airing on The CW tonight

Playing one of cinema's most iconic characters, secret agent James Bond, automatically places a performer in film history, but British film star Sir Roger Moore has the distinction of playing 007 a whopping seven times throughout the 1970s and '80s, from 1973's Live and Let Die to 1985's A View to a Kill. That action-packed filmography made Moore a global star, but tonight you can better get to know the man behind the legend with an airing of the 2024 documentary From Roger Moore with Love.

Debuting on Saturday, January 25 at 8pm Eastern Time on The CW, From Roger Moore with Love will give movie fans an exclusive look at the life and legacy of the film icon. The 80-minute doc "takes viewers back to a golden age of cinema, tracing Moore’s unlikely rise as a working-class boy from South London to an era-defining global icon. His perfection of his image led to the film role of his life - 007. Responding to the spirit of the times, Moore infused the traditionally macho tough guy role of the British spy with wit, style and natural charisma making his Bond debut Live and Let Die a smash hit," reads the official film synopsis.

Made in collaboration with Moore's estate and family, the documentary offers unprecedented access to never-before-seen letters, personal photographs and star-studded home movie footage, along with archive interviews with Moore and testimonies from those nearest and dearest to him, including the late actor's three children — Geoffrey, Deborah and Christian — and A-list friends such as Joan Collins, Christopher Walken and more. Jack Cocker directed the film, with narration by Steven Coogan.



To tune into tonight's special presentation of From Roger Moore with Love, you're going to need access to The CW. The network is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals, but if you've cut the cord, you can also access The CW's programming via live TV streaming subscribers such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

From Roger Moore With Love (2024) | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for From Roger Moore with Love before settling in for the eye-opening doc tonight on The CW.