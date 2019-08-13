Fubo Sports Network now available for free on The Roku Channel

What you need to know • Fubo TV has a free sports network, its first with original programming. • You can find it in Roku's free channel called "The Roku Channel." • And it's available today.

Fubo TV today announced that its "Fubo Sports Network — which is billed as "a live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans offering event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming — is now available on The Roku Channel. The Fubo Sports Network previously launched on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo.

The Roku Channel is a free channel (or app if you will) on the Roku platform that features all sorts of ad-supported shows, as well as subchannels from other providers such as Stadium, Outside TV, and various news outlets. It's free to install and free to watch.

And now it's got a ton of sports.

The premium Fubo subscription service is separate — and still is one of the only ways to watch live sports in 4K in the United States.

Fubo TV Sports in 4K



A great choice for sports



Not only does Fubo TV have a ton of sports offerings you can't find on other services — it also streams some sports in 4K resolution. And now it has a free channel on Roku.



View

FUBO SPORTS NETWORK LAUNCHES ON THE ROKU CHANNEL

fuboTV's Free 24/7 Linear Sports Channel Also Available on LG Channels Powered by XUMO, Samsung TV Plus and XUMO

NEW YORK – AUGUST 13, 2019 – fuboTV is launching fubo Sports Network on The Roku Channel, further expanding distribution of the live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans.

Starting today, sports fans can catch fubo Sports Network's event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming on The Roku Channel, Roku's home for free and premium entertainment. In addition to The Roku Channel, fubo Sports Network is also available on XUMO, smart TV platforms Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels powered by XUMO, and in fuboTV's Standard base package. Additional distribution partners will be announced.

Soft launched in June, fubo Sports Network marks the first time live TV streaming service fuboTV has developed a channel for distribution off of its platform. Talent-driven original programming — first time fuboTV has produced content — will launch on fubo Sports Network in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to bring fubo Sports Network to The Roku Channel, further expanding on our broad partnership with Roku," Min Kim, vice president, business development, fuboTV. "The early interest in fubo Sports Network from distribution partners who see value in exclusive sports programming has been truly gratifying. We are building the best new talent-driven sports network, and we look forward to getting it in front of audiences everywhere."

fubo Sports Network's launch comes as subscribers watched over three billion minutes of programming on fuboTV during Q2, a nearly 200% spike over 2018. Engagement across connected TVs (CTVs) in particular saw explosive annual growth as subscribers migrated to bigger screens and increasingly depend on fuboTV as a cable replacement product. Nearly 90% of hours watched were on CTVs in June 2019 vs. 67% in June 2018. Broken down further, hours spent on CTVs by subscriber increased 195% in June over prior year. More impressively, fuboTV users that subscribe to all major channels (fubo Standard + fubo Extra packages) watched 155 hours on these devices in June. fuboTV was named to Forbes' 2019 Next Billion Dollar Startup list in July.