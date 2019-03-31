Fubo TV increases the price of its lowest monthly plan [updated]

Updated March 31, 2019: We've got information on when existing customers will have to start paying more.

Just a few days after quietly — silently, even — rolling out new bundles of plans, Fubo TV has raised the price on its least expensive option. The basic "Fubo Standard" service — which comprises some 83 channels — now costs $54.99 a month for new subscribers. It still has a free seven-day trial, and you'll still get $10 off your first month of service.

Says Fubo:

With the addition of popular channels over the past year, including AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and, soon to come, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land, VH1 and more, plus dozens of other national and regional channels, fuboTV is re-pricing its base subscription package, fubo, to $54.99. Starting March 28, new customers who sign-up for fubo at this price will receive a $10 discount on the first month. We are committed to continuing to deliver the best of live TV to our customers, as well as an exceptional user experience with 4K streams and premium features.

Fubo definitely is right about that last part. It's the only streaming service you'll find (in the U.S., anyway) that includes any content in 4K resolution. That might well change at some point, and options are always good for those of us looking to get the most for our money. But for now, between the occasional game in 4K — as well as myriad other sports options in its add-on plans — Fubo TV definitely is a service still worth considering.

It's just going to cost you a little more if you're a new subscriber. If we had to guess, Fubo is really hoping you'll take advantage of one of those new bundles it's offering. Here's how those break down:

Fubo Standard is "the classic base package." That gets you the same 83 channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and the ability to watch two things at once. It costs $54.99 a month.

Next is the Family plan. It has the 83 channels and bumps the cloud DVR to 500 hours, and adds the ability to watch on three screens at a time. It costs $59.99 a month.

Then there's the Entertainment plan. For $64.99 a month you get the 83 channels, 500 hours of cloud DVR, two simultaneous screens, and throws in Showtime for good measure.

And finally there's the new Ultra plan. It bumps you up to the old "Fubo Extra" listings, with all 103 channels. (And it's the only way to get that now.) Plus there's 500 hours of cloud DVR, three screens at once, Showtime, and the Sports Plus add-on. It costs $74.99 a month.

On March 31, 2019, Fubo sent emails to existing customers letting them know that they'll have to start paying more starting in May. The good news is that those existing customers also will be bumped up automatically to the Family plan, which includes the upgraded cloud DVR and three screens at once.

Here's what went out:

Important Account Update

Hi there,

Last year we added AMC, TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network and dozens of other national and regional channels to your fuboTV subscription.

Coming this May, you'll get even more top shows and movies with the additions of MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CMT, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., VH1, Paramount Network and TV Land.

As a thank you for being a loyal fuboTV subscriber we're also giving you a FREE year of access to our popular feature upgrades: Cloud DVR Plus, which boosts your Cloud DVR space from 30 hours to 500 hours, and Family Share, which lets you stream fuboTV on three devices at the same time. That's over $190 value.*

To help us bring you these new channels, and to continue delivering premium features like live sports in 4K, the price of your fuboTV base plan will be increasing by $10 per month. This will take effect at the start of your next billing cycle after April 30, 2019.

If you have any questions, or would like more info, please visit support.fubo.tv.