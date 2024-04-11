Future of beloved BBC comedy Cheaters confirmed

Cheaters fans will be delighted to know that the BBC comedy is coming back for another round, with the beloved series being renewed for season 2.

In season 1, we were introduced to Fola and Josh, who have a mistaken one-night stand after too many drinks. But Fola is married to Zack, and Josh is in a long-term relationship with Esther, so it wasn't a consequence-free decision.

Things get even worse when they realised they're new neighbours, and their partners are keen to be friends, so avoiding each other isn't going to be quite as easy as they'd hoped!

The broadcaster has confirmed that season 2 will pick up a few months after the first one left off. After the adrenaline of their affair, Josh and Fola’s relationship has blossomed, and they’re closer than ever, but it's still not happily ever after.

In upcoming scenes, Fola and Zack are headed for divorce, but he isn't giving up that easily and he's trying to win her back, while Josh wants her to commit to him instead. Elsewhere, Esther is still scorned after her breakup with Josh.

Speaking about the renewal: Petra Fried, Joint Managing Director for Clerkenwell Films, says: “In the first series of Cheaters, writer Oli Lyttelton created a totally believable set of characters whose romantic complications were hilarious and compelling in equal measure.

"With the same team in front of and behind the camera, it’s great to have our Cheaters back on the BBC, giving us a chance to see if the two sets of neighbours are managing their newly-aligned relationships — and also introducing us to some intriguing newcomers, who viewers will meet in due course…"

Zack, Fola, Esther and Josh in Cheaters. (Image credit: Zoe McConnell/BBC STUDIOS)

Meanwhile, Danielle Scott-Haughton, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, said: "Season 1 of Cheaters really did prosper, with a fantastic response from viewers and critics alike. We're so happy to bring it back to the BBC for a second round of hilarious and heartfelt new episodes."

Once again, Susan Wokoma (Taskmaster), Joshua McGuire (Anatomy Of A Scandal), Jack Fox (Sanditon), and Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse) are returning to their roles as two couples caught up in a pretty messy situation.

A release date for Cheaters has not yet been confirmed, but the first season is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer.