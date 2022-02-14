'Cheaters': plot, cast, trailer, and everything we know

Cheaters is a messy comedy-drama that tells a tale of morality and monogamy, and everything else in between.

The story is told in ten-minute chapters with 18 episodes and sees two strangers have a chance meeting after a canceled flight, which results in a drunken night of airport-hotel sex — but things are soon made more complicated when they turn out to be neighbors!

British stars Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes, Crazyhead) and Joshua McGuire (Lovesick, About Time) front this short-form series as Fola and Josh, who have a mistaken one-night stand.

Here’s everything we know about Cheaters…

All episodes are available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer to watch right now.

'Cheaters' cast

The series focuses on Susan Wokoma as Fola and Joshua McGuire as Josh, who lead a star-studded cast of Callie Cooke (Rules of the Game) as Esther, Jack Fox (Sanditon) as Zack, as well as Andrea Valls (Waffle the Wonder Dog), Shiloh Coke (Pirates), and Jay Lycurgo (Titans).

Zack, Fola, Esther and Josh. (Image credit: Zoe McConnell/BBC STUDIOS)

'Cheaters' plot

When Fola and Josh have an unlikely drunken one-night stand after a cancelled flight, a whirlwind of chaos occurs when, as told by the BBC: “The next morning, as they rush to make the rescheduled flight, both admit they are with other people — Fola is married to Zack, and Josh is in a long term relationship with Esther. After arguing at the airport and ignoring each other on the plane, they finally agree their night of passion was a mistake and go their separate ways.

“But as Josh gets off at the bus stop next to his flat, he’s horrified to see Fola pulling up in a taxi across the road and heading into the house she has just bought. Josh and Fola are going to be neighbours. And to make life more complicated, Esther and Zack are keen to be friends.”

(Image credit: Natalie Seery/BBC Studios/Clerkenwell Films)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below, where Fola and Josh have a very awkward reunion, unbeknownst to their partners.