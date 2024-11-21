Gavin & Stacey hint we might finally find out what happened on that fishing trip as first picture revealed
Gavin & Stacey teases Christmas special plot details...
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 might finally reveal what happened on Bryn and Jason's infamous fishing trip while the makers revealed a first-look picture.
The final ever episode of the beloved sitcom, which will air on Christmas Day on BBC One, will also reveal if Smithy (James Corden) accepted Nessa's (Ruth Jones) marriage proposal. The story sees Bryn (Rob Brydon) packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, while Stacey (Joanna Page) and Gavin (Mathew Horne) are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen-year marriage.
Teasing the plot, the makers say that Gwen (Melanie Walters) is behaving most strangely while Nessa's started a new business venture, and Neil the Baby is about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.
The makers add: "Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship.
"Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."
There have been a million theories about what happened on the fishing trip, so fans would love to be put out of their misery and at last get an answer. We will also get to see whether Smithy accepted Nessa's marriage proposal. The 2019 Christmas special, shown nearly five years ago, ended with Nessa getting down on one knee after telling Smithy: "You know you're all right as you are Smithy. I won't lie, you're not everyone's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, when all said and done you're tidy… I knows it's been complicated, you and me… but I love you… no Smithy, you’re not listening. I know it’s weird like, but I do, with all my heart. So… will you marry me?”
The 90-minute special is probably the Christmas TV highlight the BBC has this year. Although, as our Christmas TV guide shows, there's plenty more to enjoy including an Outnumbered Christmas special, Don Gilet's debut as the new detective in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 and not one but two Call the Midwife Christmas specials.
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special airs on Christmas Day. on BBC One iPlayer, timings to be announced soon.
