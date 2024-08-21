General Hospital spoilers: Anna loses her job because of Valentin?

It’s often been said that people will do anything for love, but General Hospital’s Anna (Finola Hughes) may soon learn that this kind of love comes at a cost.

Fans will recall that when Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) escaped Port Charles before John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) had a chance to arrest him, the Cassadine was only able to do that thanks to Anna giving him a heads-up that the Pikeman investigation was closing in on him. At the time, Anna said she warned Valentin because of his daughter Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). However, we’re pretty confident she did it because she deeply loves Valentin.

Regardless of the reasoning behind her actions, what Anna did crossed a line. She’s the police commissioner and warned the subject of a federal investigation that he was about to be arrested. Plus, since he was in some ways behind the shooting that almost killed Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), you’d think she would have looked to arrest Valentin for that as well, but she opted not to. These things alone equate to obstruction of justice and perhaps negligence in the performance of her duties.

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Adding to all of this, Anna has now learned that Valentin tampered with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) bipolar medication. Not only does she know, but so does Sonny, and Anna seems determined to find Valentin before the dimpled kingpin does. She knows Sonny may try to have him killed, and she wants to rescue the former WSB agent before that happens. However, if she finds him, will she arrest him to answer for this crime or the others?

Say that Anna does find Valentin and arrests him for one of his several offenses. We have to wonder if her suddenly prioritizing her job over her feelings will be a little too late. As the person tasked with enforcing the line between right and wrong, she’s spent months straddling the fence of justice. We can think of one person who may have a big problem with that — Laura (Genie Francis).

Laura will probably be furious to learn of Valentin’s misdeeds and equally upset Anna didn’t do more to haul him into custody. When you add the fact that Lulu’s health is failing and Laura is desperately trying to track down Valentin so Charlotte can be around her ailing mother, Laura may be outraged to think Charlotte would still be in town if Anna did her job.

If Laura gives in to her emotions, that could see Anna receiving a pink slip. Should that happen, we have to wonder who may be willing to fill the position. Would Mac (John J. York) step back into the role? Would Dante be willing to accept a promotion?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors