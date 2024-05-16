General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn and Chase say 'I do' and 'goodbye'?

The big day is finally here on General Hospital as Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) are inside the church ready to say "I do." After expediting their wedding plans once they learned how far Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) ALS had progressed, they moved up the nuptials hoping to ensure he was alive and present for their big day.

Thankfully, as seen in the General Hospital episode airing on May 15, Gregory is not only at the ceremony but is prepared to officiate. Unfortunately, his ALS symptoms flare up, leaving him unable to really speak as he'd like. As the wedding guests look on in trepidation, as seen in the following preview clip, Tracy (Jane Elliot) steps up and offers to step in to help him.

Now it’s immediately clear if Gregory will manage to shake off this setback and finish the ceremony, but his flare-up could spell the beginning of the end. Long ago, we predicted that Brook Lynn and Chase would finally cement their relationship with a wedding, but feared Gregory would only be able to hold on until the couple said "I do." So will our prediction come true? Will the duo’s joyous occasion be eclipsed by the death of Chase’s father? We certainly think it’s possible.

To be fair, we think the General Hospital writers won’t be so cruel to have Gregory die in the middle of the wedding ceremony. Considering how many stops Brook Lynn’s and Chase’s families have pulled to make this occasion the most-talked-about event in all of Port Charles, we doubt things will end in the church. Plus, that would distract from all the tension between Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Michael (Chad Duell) and Dex (Evan Hofer), and possibly prevent Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Jason (Steve Burton) from having a much-needed face-to-face.

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

However, we can imagine a scenario where all the guests are laughing, drinking and dancing at the reception, and Gregory starts to feel even worse. Not wanting to cause a disruption, he sneaks off to find some solitude and readies himself to pass away.

We believe he won’t die alone though, but instead, Tracy or Finn (Michael Easton) will find him and see he’s not doing well. He’d likely put up a little fight if either one of them wanted to call an ambulance as he may think it would only ruin the festivities. Gregory could sway whoever it is that finds him that the best course of action is to either take him to the hospital themselves, or to simply be there with him as he succumbs to the ALS.

We understand that this is a rather melancholy storyline and a sad possibility to think about, but show writers continue to drop hints that Gregory’s time in Port Charles may be coming to an end.

