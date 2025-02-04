General Hospital spoilers: Drew forces Jason’s hand?

In the General Hospital episode airing on February 3, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) informs Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) that people are running around town gossiping about the paternity of her unborn child. The Port Charles rumor mill believes Jason (Steve Burton) is the father. While Maxie gives Sasha the opportunity to deny it, Sasha stands on the fact that the identity of her father’s child is no one’s business. Interestingly enough though, Sasha doesn’t dispel the rumor, which we can only assume is going to continue to make this secret grow out of control.

As viewers know, Michael (Chad Duell) is the father of Sasha’s baby, but she convinced him to let her raise the child on her own. She’s been adamant that she doesn’t want to receive any interference from Michael’s Quartermaine and Spencer family members, and she’s afraid of being tied to Sonny (Maurice Benard) and the Corinthos organization.

Of course, Michael and Sasha agreed to this before he was caught in the explosion and before anyone learned the secret. Now that Jason has figured out the truth, he’s determined to find out from Michael what he discussed with Sasha before he agrees to ensure the Quartermaines, Spencers and Corinthos remain hands-off.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all that being said, in true soap fashion, we don’t believe for a minute Sasha’s initial desire to raise her child by herself will come to fruition. People will continue to pry. Given the terror he’s been in Port Charles lately, we can imagine Drew (Cameron Mathison) doing some digging and attempting to prove Michael is the father of Sasha’s child. If Drew is able to prove that and tells Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), it likely gives Willow leverage in her current custody predicament and may get Drew what he really wants — Willow moving in with him.

If Drew does try to prove Michael’s paternity, Sasha could become nervous and vent to Jason, wanting to protect her baby and hoping not to see Michael’s custody issues worsen. Jason is one of the most selfless people in town, so it’s not hard to picture him offering himself up as the perfect solution. Stone Cold could agree to pretend to have slept with Sasha and is now the father of her unborn baby. The move may stop Drew from digging and forcing the politician to look for leverage elsewhere.

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now if you’re like us, you see some big issues with this tactic. For starters, Jason publicly stating he’s the father does nothing to dissuade the involvement of the Quartermaines, given he is one. Plus, Carly (Laura Wright) is his best friend, so we doubt she’ll just stay away.

Also, Jason is also involved in organized crime, so the danger Sasha feared with Michael being the father doesn’t exactly go away. However, Jason is a bit more of a lethal protector than Michael. Even with all these plot holes, Sasha and Jason may still opt to pretend to be co-parents to ward off Drew.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about the potential fallout of this kind of decision. Things rarely remain a secret in the soap world, so when the truth is revealed, Carly and Sonny would probably explode knowing Jason kept a grandchild from them. Additionally, when Michael returns to Port Charles, what would happen next? Would he just carry on as if his child were his cousin?

Again, this is all theory at the moment, so we’ll have to keep watching to see what actually happens.