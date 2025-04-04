General Hospital spoilers: Lucas’ awkward request for Marco?

General Hospital’s Lucas (Van Hansis) has just started to finally get over Brad (Parry Shen), after Brad admitted he again did something shady and unsavory. Lucas found himself in a steamy meet-cute moment with newcomer on the scene, Marco (Adrian Anchondo).

We’re actually holding out hope that Lucas and Brad are done for good this time, as Brad seems incapable of making the right decisions. Yes, Selina Wu (Lydia Look) is very tough on him and manipulative as his aunt. However, he just cowers into doing the wrong thing without ever questioning an alternative solution.

Anyway, back with Lucas and Marco. In the General Hospital episode that aired on April 3, the two met at the Metro Court, where Lucas fumbled his way through a conversation. He professed not to be ready for a relationship, but clearly was interested in Marco. The patient and suave Marco managed to read between the lines, and the two agreed to meet up again later. Once Lucas gets out of his head, we imagine things will heat up between the two rather quickly.

Unfortunately, we also get the sense that Brad will be a big stumbling block for the duo. Brad still loves Lucas and desperately wants to reunite with him. Lucas may still be carrying a torch for Brad, too, but he’s trying to move on. But is that possible as long as the two are in the same city? Not likely, as Brad is sure to find himself in more trouble and Lucas will care about him enough to do what he can to help him.

Parry Shen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

It’s not hard to picture Brad once again landing in some legal trouble. Heck, considering Portia (Brook Kerr) just told him she pretty much owns him for not firing him despite him spilling her own illegal secret to his aunt, who in turn told Drew (Cameron Mathison), Portia could make Brad do something unethical to get leverage on Drew. Whether Portia asks Brad to falsify lab results in regards to Drew or demands Brad to do something more nefarious to the congressman, we think Brad will do it. However, this time, Brad could get caught and find himself in need of an attorney.

With Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) having heavy caseloads already and not being the most fond of Brad, Lucas could ask Marco to take Brad’s case instead. It’s worth mentioning that with Ric’s (Rick Hearst) precarious health condition, thanks to Kristina (Kate Mansi), and Martin’s (Michael E. Knight) departure from town, thanks to Tracy (Jane Elliot), Port Charles is short on attorneys.

If Lucas begs his next to represent his ex, things could get awkward quickly for Lucas’ blossoming relationship with Marco. The latter could take on Brad’s case, but will Marco soon learn that he’s trying to be in a relationship with someone who can’t get Brad out of his system?

This is all largely a theory at this point, but we’re pretty confident that Brad will serve as a stumbling block for Marco and Lucas in some capacity.