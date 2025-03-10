General Hospital spoilers: Lulu’s ultimatum for Brook Lynn backfires in a major way?

By
published

Lulu’s actions may reap a devastating consequence.

Alexa Havins as Lulu upset in General Hospital
Alex Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Despite General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) warning Lulu (Alexa Havins) about not interfering in Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) business surrounding the child she gave up as a teen, Lulu couldn’t resist.

In the General Hospital episode airing on March 7, Lulu confronted Brook Lynn about the baby she conceived with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Brook Lynn was stunned to learn Lulu found out the longheld secret, and was even more shocked to learn from Lulu that the baby was a boy. The Quartermaine heir wasn’t aware of the sex of the child, but Lulu chose not to believe her.

Furthermore, Lulu rejected pleas from Brook Lynn that she keep her mouth shut about the secret. Lulu remained indignant that Dante had a right to know that Brook Lynn had his baby and gave him up for adoption, presenting Brook Lynn with the ultimatum that she either confesses or Lulu is telling Dante herself.

Dominic Zamprogna and Amanda Setton as Dante and Brook Lynn talking in General Hospital

Dominic Zamprogna and Amanda Setton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

The thing about Lulu butting into Brook Lynn’s business is she’s not thinking about the big picture and the ramifications of how this secret could impact those in Port Charles. Since Lulu doesn’t know that Lois (Rena Sofer) orchestrated the adoption and that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, Lulu can’t possibly foresee that her forcing Brook Lynn’s hand is likely going to blow up Gio’s life. The young man has no idea that his real parents have been staring him in the face, and conversely, they don’t know their child has been living with them either.

When all the truth comes to light, we can imagine Brook Lynn and Dante eventually reaching a place where their bond strengthens as friends, as they wrap their heads around the fact that Gio is their son. The duo is in a unique predicament where Chase (Josh Swickard) can’t relate as Brook Lynn’s husband and Lulu can’t relate as Dante’s ex/friend.

Alexa Havins as Lulu in a sweater in General Hospital

Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all that being said, it appears as if General Hospital has been trying to lure fans into believing a Dante and Lulu reunion is imminent. However, we have a hunch that when Brook Lynn is forced to reveal what she knows to be true about the child and then eventually everything is revealed about Gio, Brook Lynn and Dante may wind up reconnecting romantically.

Of course, Brook Lynn and Dante gravitating toward each other takes a wreaking ball to Lulu’s hopes for a reunion with him. Additionally, Chase would be heartbroken to see his wife and good friend cozying up to each other.

While we can’t be sure our prediction will ring true, it certainly feels as if Lulu will come to regret not listening to Carly’s advice.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he's not writing as Terrell, he's writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

