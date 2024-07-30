General Hospital spoilers: Molly uses Ric to hit Kristina where it hurts in their custody war?

It doesn’t take a psychic to predict the brewing custody war between General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos), well Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow), is about to get nasty.

Although Kristina originally volunteered to carry a baby for Molly and TJ, using her own egg paired with TJ’s DNA, the trio made this surrogacy arrangement without first signing legal documents. That’s shocking considering Molly is an attorney. However, despite TJ expressing his reservations, they all trusted that family loyalty would prevent things from going awry.

Well, here we are with Kristina almost ready to give birth, and she’s been not so subtle about her reservations of giving custody of the baby she’s carrying to her sister and TJ. After speaking with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) on a few occasions about her hesitation, then alluding to Perez Hilton in an interview that she’s pregnant with her own child and refusing to now sign custody paperwork despite Molly’s insistence, it looks like Kristina is ready to make a play to retain her legal rights to this unborn child.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

The reason Kristina believes Molly and TJ may not be "fit" to raise this baby is she alleges the duo is always arguing. Kristina feels her sister and her boyfriend aren’t stable enough in their relationship, and fears that if the two were to break up, TJ would get custody of the child as the biological father and Molly would get the short end of the stick. Additionally, as of late, Kristina has been stuck on the fact that she doesn’t believe Molly nor TJ is willing to make sacrifices in their careers to raise the child, mainly in the first few months after birth.

But let's focus on Kristina’s notion that Molly and TJ are no longer a stable couple. Kristina has even gone so far as to insinuate that she and Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) may be better suited as the parents. If Kristina continues to go down the path of a custody battle, we think Molly is going to snap and point out how Kristina is not the poster child of stability.

With Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) returning to Port Charles, we can imagine Molly enlists him in her custody battle as her lawyer and shares some details about Kristina that he wasn’t as knowledgeable about. Then either at a mediation meeting or in a courtroom during a custody hearing, Ric points out Kristina’s flaws and her inability to sustain a long-term relationship. He could even note her poor choices in relationships.

Rick Hearst and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Ric may bring up the fact that Kristina was in a disastrous romantic entanglement with her former professor that ended in her getting kicked out of school after she offered sex in exchange for a better grade. He may also bring up how she rushed into a marriage with Trey Mitchell (Erik Valdez) who she found out later was just manipulating her to get to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

It’s not hard to picture Ric going even lower and bringing up Keifer (Christian Alexander). Now mentioning Keifer is risky and could play out to be deplorable considering Keifer was physically abusive toward Kristina. But Ric may bring him up to point to the fact that sans Blaze, all her relationships have been one disaster after another. Even she and Blaze haven't been together for a year. Meanwhile, Molly has been with TJ for a decade.

Kristen Vaganos and Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Ric also has a chance to go after Kristina for getting manipulated into a cult that was run by Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Combined with Kristina’s job history, which more often than not consists of positions she got because of Sonny, Ric could argue that between Kristina and Molly, the latter can offer more stability.

Even if Ric pivots and makes this a custody battle between Kristina and TJ, she doesn’t stack well against the doctor using the same previously mentioned arguments.

Only time will tell what happens next in this feud between Kristina and Molly, but with Ric back in town, it may not spell good news for Kristina.