General Hospital spoilers: Tracy may reject Sonny’s money, but will she take Jason’s?

General Hospital’s Tracy (Jane Elliot) has never been one to hold her tongue. Her uniquely prickly personality isn’t for the weak, and she’s made a habit over the years of letting all those she doesn’t care for know it. One of the Port Charles residents she made it clear she doesn’t like is Sonny (Maurice Benard).

To be fair, Tracy’s disgust for Sonny doesn’t come out of thin air. The man took one nephew away from the Quartermaine family in Jason (Steve Burton), and he wound up murdering another nephew in AJ (Sean Kanan). Not to mention, for years, Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) raised Michael (Chad Duell) as a Corinthos and away from his Quartermaine bloodline.

Aside from the problems Sonny caused for her family, Tracy also isn’t a member of his fan club because of his line of work. Despite having been married to known mob associate Larry Ashton (Hugo Napier), falling in love with Paul Hornsby (Richard Burgi) who was a scammer and murderer and being tied to Luke (Anthony Geary) who has a rap sheet as long as the Great Wall of China, Tracy draws the line when it comes to Sonny’s life of organized crime.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Having said all of that, it came as no surprise in the General Hospital episode from August 14 when Tracy rejected Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) pitch that Deception takes Sonny’s investment in exchange for hiring Natalia (Eva LaRue). Although Tracy didn’t list her reasons, just take a look above. Oh and to add, Tracy likely doesn’t want to take money from Sonny given his profession. One can’t predict when the feds will decide to comb through the books or when Sonny may find himself in trouble with the law and that blows back on his businesses.

Now in the following clip, it looks like Tracy will be pitched a number of reasons why Deception should take Sonny’s investment. However, we have a feeling Tracy may still say no. Would Tracy change her mind if the money came from Jason instead?

Having said all of that, is it possible Sonny asks Jason to invest in Deception on his behalf, and then Sonny could pay the money back to Jason?

Considering Jason isn’t officially back in the criminal aspect of the Corinthos organization, Jason’s finances are without question legitimate. Plus, Tracy may be more likely to accept money for Deception if it comes from her nephew. She’s not crazy about his affiliation with Sonny, but she also recognizes him as a Quartermaine.

So will Deception have a new business partner? Will Natalia soon have a reason to stay in Port Charles? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.