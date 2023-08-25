General Hospital spoilers: week of August 28 to September 1

It's another busy week around Port Charles. We've got your General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 28 to September 1 right here.

Finn (Michael Easton) is still reeling from the news of Gregory's (Gregory Harrison) ALS diagnosis. It makes it even harder to deal with because Gregory hasn't made the news public, which means Finn can't talk about it with anyone. Gregory eventually told Liz (Rebecca Herbst) about the diagnosis, which will be helpful for Finn so that they can lean on each other for support. Now the nature of the wound is changing as the family deals with the news and their grief.

Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Graham) met with the surrogate while Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) talked to Liz about going back to work. Sonny (Maurice Benard) gave Nina (Cynthia Watros) a stunning diamond necklace and talking wedding plans. She's still feeling like he's trying to make up for keeping so many secrets and he had to remind her that secrets are part of his line of work. If they're going to be together, that's how it will be. Their conversation shifted to wedding plans and Nina is hoping that Willow will be able to be involved in the ceremony.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 28 to September 1:

Monday, August 28

"Elizabeth comforts Finn. Stella counsels Curtis. Kristina seeks out Alexis. Carly presses Diane. Lucy confronts Martin."

Tuesday, August 29

"Jackson Montgomery returns. Cyrus probes Drew. Gladys is in a pickle. Brick and Sonny put their heads together. Tracy creates a stir."

Wednesday, August 30

"Lucy is blindsided. Dante tries to visit Sasha. Cody puts on a show. Selina is foiled. Nina gets shocking intel."

Thursday, August 31

"Diane's curiosity is piqued. Brook Lynn lashes out. Chase makes a proposition. Spencer confides in Alexis. Ava is frustrated."

Friday, September 1

"Olivia tries to jog Eddie's memory. Chase makes a strong case. Josslyn opens up to Carly. Brook Lynn voices her doubts. Nina visits with Wiley."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.