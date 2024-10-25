General Hospital spoilers: week of October 28-November 1
Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 28-November 1.
October is coming to an end and there's lots of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 28-November 1.
Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, October 28
"Sasha lashes out. Drew takes a hit. Laura is relieved. Anna tries to right a wrong. Jason and Spinelli take on a new mission."
Tuesday, October 29
"Holly makes an offer. Nina advises Willow. Ned gets the upper hand. Lucky opens up to Laura. Michael is shocked."
Wednesday, October 30
"Dante and Rocco have a heart-to-heart. Sasha makes a slip of the tongue. Alexis is alarmed. Cody confides in Maxie. Drew offers reassurance."
Thursday, October 31
"Tracy and Ned plot their next move. Michael strategizes. Willow makes a fateful choice. Chase offers congratulations. Cody makes a deal. "
Friday, November 1
"Robert wrestles with his past. Rocco feels guilty. Dante opens up to Sonny. Maxie and Spinelli navigate a parenting challenge. Kristina and Molly bicker."
And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of October 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, October 21: "Sam visits Drew and Jason. Laura seeks solace. Lucky is persuasive. Holly and Robert have a fateful encounter. Elizabeth counsels Lucas."
Tuesday, October 22: "Maxie shares a secret with Spinelli. Ric brings news to Elizabeth. Nina is appalled. Josslyn and Dex enjoy a night out. Anna and Holly have it out."
Wednesday, October 23: "Sonny is wary. Molly confronts Ric. Curtis makes a promise to Portia. Trina gets support from Gio. Holly seeks assistance."
Thursday, October 24: "Sam and Lulu’s imminent procedure draws loved ones to the hospital. Curtis enacts a plan. Brennan fields a crisis. Carly makes her case to Jason. Steve Webber returns."
Friday, October 25: "Elizabeth gets a happy surprise. Sasha confides in Nina. Diane is stunned. Anna checks in on Laura. Alexis awaits news on Sam."
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
