The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 28-November 1: Steffy confronts Hope

Steffy is suspicious of Hope, and she wants to understand Carter's motivation for supporting Hope for the Future. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 28-November 1.

The week ended with the Forrester Creations executive team considering Carter's (Lawrence Saint-Victor) proposal. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walked in on Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter getting busy in the design office. As much as she wanted Hope to find someone supportive, we don't think she was planning on that supportive someone being Carter.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 28

"The Forresters discuss their concerns about Carter’s proposal. Brooke stumbles upon a challenging secret."

Tuesday, October 29

"Ivy bypasses Steffy, turning to Ridge to seize what she desires. Brooke makes an alarming accusation against Steffy to Ridge."

Wednesday, October 30

"Taylor gives Ridge an update on her broken heart syndrome. Hope makes the ultimate faux pas."

Thursday, October 31

"Fueled by anger, Steffy takes a bold executive action that will ripple through the entire company, changing everything in its wake. Sheila dives into the holiday spirit by decorating Il Giardino for Halloween."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Friday, November 1

"Ridge makes a stunning move by backing Steffy, throwing the balance of power into chaos."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 21 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 21

"Brooke and Deacon have a heartfelt conversation about their daughter, Hope. In a heated moment of desire, Carter confesses his burning feelings for Hope, igniting their chemistry. Ridge and Steffy question Carter’s support for Hope For the Future, considering its financial struggles."

Tuesday, October 22

"Brooke interrupts Hope, who is lost in thought, reminiscing about the sparks flying in her blossoming romance with Carter. Steffy is confused, and she clashes with Carter when he announces that he’s invited Ivy and Electra Forrester to pitch a jewelry line."

Wednesday, October 23

"Steffy’s reaction to Ivy and Electra’s jewelry designs pushes Carter to the edge. The air crackles with undeniable chemistry when Will and Electra collide."

Thursday, October 24

"Ivy reveals to Eric that Steffy’s hidden resentments are jeopardizing business success with Forrester. Steffy unleashes a whirlwind of doubt and discontent to Ridge about Carter."

Friday, October 25

"Carter shakes up the boardroom with a daring vision for Forrester Creations, igniting fierce debates and unexpected alliances among the Forresters and Logans."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.