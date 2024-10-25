The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of October 28-November 1

There's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 28-November 1.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 21

"Victor forms an unexpected alliance, Phyllis and Christine share a difference of opinion, and Nikki is worried about Jack’s sobriety."

Tuesday, October 22

"Victor defends his actions, Nate receives a visit from Amy Lewis, and Daniel’s world is turned upside down."

Wednesday, October 23

"Victor gives Kyle a warning, Sally receives an unexpected assignment, and Lily stands her ground with Nikki."

Thursday, October 24

"Sharon receives a surprise visitor, Victoria loses patience with Adam and Billy, and Lily shares disappointing news with Devon."

Friday, October 25

"Daniel decides to take matters into his own hands, Claire interrupts a moment between Summer and Kyle, and Victoria confides in Cole."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.