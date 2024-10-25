Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of October 28-November 1

October is coming to an end in Salem and Halloween is around the corner. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 28-November 1.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 28

"Vivian stops Stefan from seeing Gabi. Rafe and Gabi’s cousin, Javi, comes to Salem. Philip foils Xander’s plan. Kristen tries to make inroads with Brady. Fiona faces Sarah’s wrath."

Tuesday, October 29

"Cat and Mark worry about Clyde’s wrath. Holly forgives Eric. Chad fills Julie in what happened in Paris. Steve informs Marlena about how Mark and Cat are connected to Clyde."

Wednesday, October 30

"Sophia and Tate admit they have feelings for each other. Chad gets tough with Cat. Brady and Ava bond. Maggie encourages Holly to go after Tate. Roman and Kayla commiserate as they discuss fake Abigail."

Thursday, October 31

"Leo has a Halloween-ish nightmare. Alex and Stephanie navigate the fallout from their on-set encounter. Johnny pleads with Chanel for forgiveness. Kate hires Joy for Body & Soul."

Friday, November 1

"Vivian schemes with Philip. Xander makes Kristen a deadly offer. Johnny asks Joy to keep a secret. Holly nervously waits to hear from Tate. Kate urges Chanel to give Johnny another shot."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of October 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Chad is stunned when “Abigail” is revealed to be a fraud. Kristen makes Xander a new offer. Marlena and Kayla chat about Kristen’s feelings for Brady. Brady forgives Sarah."

Tuesday, October 15

"Justin and Alex discuss Alex’s new job and Stephanie. Johnny lies to Chanel. Jada gives Stephanie advice about her relationship with Alex. Nancy tries to convince Bonnie that Joy is the perfect fit for Body & Soul."

Wednesday, October 16

"Marlena senses something is wrong with Johnny. Leo informs Stephanie and Paulina about on set sex at Body & Soul. Chanel and Alex prepare to surprise Johnny. Bonnie talks Abe into letting Joy try out for Body & Soul."

Thursday, October 17

"Johnny is mortified when he learns the truth about Chanel and Alex. Leo tells Bonnie that Hattie’s curse has come true. Paulina blames Abe for the rift between Johnny and Chanel. Alex begs Kate not to axe Stephanie."

Friday, October 18

"Gabi reconsiders her pending divorce from Stefan. EJ tries to strongarm Fiona. Justin and Sarah attempt to convince Xander not to to trade Titan to Kristen. Kristen encourages Stefan to fight for his marriage."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.