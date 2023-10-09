General Hospital spoilers: week of October 9 to October 13

Now that the MLB wildcard games are over, General Hospital fans can rest assured that there won't be any off days this week. And that's a good thing, because there's plenty going on in Port Charles. Will Friday the 13th wreak havoc on our favorite characters? Let's take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 9 to October 13.

Last week was a busy week on General Hospital, even with two of the days taken up by wildcard games. Sonny and Nina moved closer to eloping, but before he could focus on his nuptials, Sonny went around taking care of some business. He let Anna know he was leaving town but would be available if she needed anything, then he went to see Alexis to see if she could use the information he had to get Drew's sentence reduced because he knows it would make Carly happy.

Looking ahead to this week, it's time for those nuptials and that means surprises and wedding gifts for Nina and Sonny. Elsewhere, Gregory finds out that Chase knows about his diagnosis.

Below are the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 9 to October 13, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, October 9

"Chase opens up, Nina gets a welcome surprise, and Finn warns Gregory. Meanwhile, Cyrus suffers a setback, and Lucy makes a big decision."

Tuesday, October 10

"Stella acclimates Felicia, Lois returns, and Trina catches up with Curtis and Marshall. Then, Elizabeth makes a confession, and Spencer gets an update on Nikolas."

Wednesday, October 11

"Josslyn is blindsided, concerns about Ava grow, and Austin is blackmailed. Meanwhile, Willow is unsettled, and Scott takes on a new client."

Thursday, October 12

"Selina visits Curtis, Portia shares career news, and Joss and Dex seek Spinelli's help. Then, Michael is left reeling and Sonny and Nina's wedding day arrives."

Friday, October 13

"Blaze surprises Kristina, Sasha makes a revelation, and Carly opens up to Sam. Then, Michael plays dirty, and Maxie and Lucy consider naming a new Face of Deception."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.