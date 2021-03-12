Get your first look behind the scenes of 'WandaVision' with 'Marvel Studios' Assembled'

It's impossible to get too much WandaVision. (That is, unless, you're caught in a fantasy world brought about by grief. But that's neither here nor there.) And to that end, you can now go behind the scenes of the hit series on Disney+ in Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.

The premiere episode dives deep into WandaVision, the first new original series from the MCU on Disney+. You'll get special features with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as well as the creative team behind the show, which took us through decades of sitcom styles as we learned exactly what Wanda had done, and why she was doing it. You'll see how the crew emulated the various filmmaking methods used in the early years of television, yet made them watchable in 2021.

You'll also get to hang out with Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn, who was Agnes all along — as well as MCU veterans Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

WandaVision is available now in its entirety on Disney+. You'll see how Disney deftly dealt with Wanda Maximoff's breakdown, and how it introduced Monica Rambeau — daughter of Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel — as a character we're expecting to see more of in the future. (And we'd better, given how such a great character got short-changed.)

And be sure to stick around for the post-credits scene in the WandaVision finale.

Disney+ is available on every major streaming service in the United States, and also worldwide.