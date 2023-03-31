Ghosts fans devastated as cast confirms season 5 will be the last

In sad news for Ghosts fans, it has been revealed by the cast that the series will be coming to an end after Ghosts season 5.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Ghosts team revealed on social media that they felt now was the right time to let the beloved sitcom "rest in peace" after filming on the fifth season has now come to an end.

Posted alongside a photo of the cast, the full statement read: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom 'Ghosts' rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and can't wait to share it with you all later this year.

"We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC comedy, BBC One, and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all we'd to thank everyone who watches. Mat, Simon, Martha, Jim, Laurence & Ben."

Fans have not taken the announcement lightly and took to social media to share how gutted they were, but also to thank everyone involved in making the show so delightful for so long. One viewer wrote: "Heartbreaking. Best thing on tv. Thank you for such a fantastic programme."

Another wrote: "Noooo! One of the best sitcoms around for a long time. Really sad to see the end, but look forward to the last series with relish! Thank you all for giving us the best laughs."

A third wrote: "Will be so missed. I guess too much of a good thing might get stale but Ghosts never will - 5 series of pure entertainment will always be loved and enjoyed again & again. Thanks for all the laughs, Meanwhile we have series 5 to look forward to before mourning the end."

Ghosts seasons 1-4 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now, and the fifth season will air later in 2023. Don't forget to check out our recommendations for the best BBC comedies you can stream on iPlayer, too.