Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie has given an update on the new series of the BBC One hit.

The comedy, in which Charlotte plays a woman who can talk to ghosts, is hugely popular. And it’s been previously revealed that Ghosts season 4 is on the way.

Now, Charlotte has updated What To Watch on how filming is proceeding.

"It’s going really well and I’m so excited for people to see the new series," she tells us.

"Sometimes I'll be doing a scene and I’ll really think about the fact that I'm standing with Pat or Kitty [the specters played by Jim Howick and Lolly Adefope]. They’ve become real in my mind!"

Before Ghosts returns later this year, Charlotte will be seen in the new series of Grantchester. The former Call the Midwife actress turns up in the ITV drama as Cathy’s niece, Bonnie.

Meanwhile, Ghosts fans will probably see the new series in the autumn.

The creators previously said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Button House for a fourth series. We have an exciting batch of new stories in store and can’t wait to share the next chapter.”

The US version of Ghosts has also been a big hit. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS 2020)

In America, CBS has made a US version of Ghosts, which has also become a huge hit.

While the British version revolves around Alison ( Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), the US remake is about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef.

The ghosts are also different, including a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; a pompous 1700's Militiaman; a 1960s hippie fond of hallucinogens; an overly upbeat 1980s scout troop leader; a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009; a slick 1990s finance bro; a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s; and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron.

Ghosts is shown on BBC One in the UK, while the US version is on CBS. Grantchester is on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).