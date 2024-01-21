Gladiators fans DIVIDED over this iconic challenge

Gladiators has made a big comeback. And fans are excited, to say the least (particularly at the addition of Diamond, who viewers say is this generation's Jet).

The latest Gladiators 2024 episode (which aired Saturday 20th January 2024) saw contestants take on the iconic challenge of the '90s and '00s house, 'The Wall' — and viewers have mixed feelings on how it played out.

Some were critical of the format, with one writing, '#Gladiators the wall event , that referee needs to sort out his timing as the guys got 12 seconds head start and the ladies got 8-9 seconds , rubbish.'

The social media user then added, '#gladiators gauntlet needs to be way more brutal, give them more of a kicking.'

Before another added, 'Same with the eliminator at the end, should have been 2.5 seconds head start for Marie-Louise but she had a second at the most!'

#Gladiators the wall event , that referee needs to sort out his timing as the guys got 12 seconds head start and the ladies got 8-9 seconds , rubbish 😂😂January 21, 2024 See more

Another fan argreed, 'The head start on the Wall seemed a bit too big.'

The head start on the Wall seemed a bit too big #gladiatorsJanuary 20, 2024 See more

Then another wrote, 'Good to see the wall back.'

To which another fan replied, 'I think it should be 7 seconds lead not 10 though!'

Good to see the wall back #GladiatorsJanuary 21, 2024 See more

While another wrote, 'Jet and Lightning used to kill contestants on The Wall.'

Jet and Lightning used to kill contestants on The Wall #GladiatorsJanuary 20, 2024 See more

And another wrote, praising the challenge, 'Another good #Gladiators ep. My run down … some contenders didn’t fully understand the edge , gauntlet was too easy?? It used to be the hardest one!! Also loved the wall.'

Another good #Gladiators ep. My run down … some contenders didn’t fully understand the edge , gauntlet was too easy?? It used to be the hardest one!! Also loved the wall. pic.twitter.com/awoXIMCsHLJanuary 20, 2024 See more

While another commented, 'Loved #Gladiators again this week. I really think they should remix the old music though for the events. I could hear the wall music in my head when they started.'

Loved #Gladiators again this week. I really think they should remix the old music though for the events. I could hear the wall music in my head when they startedJanuary 20, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'I'm enjoying the new series of #Gladiators great show tonight. The Wall was great and the mens powerball was brutal!'

I'm enjoying the new series of #Gladiators great show tonight. The Wall was great and the mens powerball was brutal!January 20, 2024 See more

Tune in next week to see's what's next for the Gladiators!

Gladiators 2024 continues on Saturday 27th January 2024 at 5.50 pm on BBC1. After that it will air in the same slot every Saturday.