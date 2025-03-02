Gladiators fans have mixed feelings on this contestant after spotting this MAJOR blunder
Gladiators viewers remember the original series all too well
Gladiators fans have spotted a blunder in the lastest episode of the show, after contestant Legend claimed he'd made 'history' on the show.
The comeback BBC show returned to screens last night (Saturday, 1st March 2025) with hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh back on our screens for the first round of the quarter-finals.
Gladiator contestant Legend put in a sterling performance, attempting two Hang Toughs (one of the competition's hardest challenges) back-to-back.
In the locker room, Legend said, “That’s the first time anyone’s ever done two back-to-back Hang Toughs. I’ve made history. I’ve literally made history.”
But eagle-eyed fans were quick to correct Legend on social media, remembering another Gladiators star who 'regularly' did 'back to backs'.
'#Gladiators Legend making history by doing back to back Rings? …I remember the master. Saracen. Sure he regularly done back to backs?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
#Gladiators Legend making history by doing back to back Rings? …I remember the master. Saracen. Sure he regularly done back to backs?March 1, 2025
To which another fan replied, 'He probably didn’t have as many autographs to sign tho.'
Meanwhile, another wrote, 'LEGEND: "That's the first time anyone's ever done back-to-back Hang Tough" They did it in the original series all the time.'
LEGEND: "That's the first time anyone's ever done back-to-back Hang Tough"They did it in the original series all the time.#Gladiators https://t.co/n8ElYshF22March 1, 2025
However, others were impressed with Legend's skills, with another generously comparing him to old school Gladiators star Wolf.
They wrote on X, 'Is it time for us to admit that Legend is a better gladiator than the Old School hero - Wolf.'
Is it time for us to admit that Legend is a better gladiator than the Old School hero - Wolf #Gladiators pic.twitter.com/vdR4Tvl60BFebruary 15, 2025
Meanwhile, another said, 'Sooo tired of seeing #Legend again, it’s so unfair how he is in every show and we rarely see any others like #steel or #phantom #gladiators @BBCOne.'
Sooo tired of seeing #Legend again , it’s so unfair how he is in every show and we rarely see any others like #steel or #phantom #gladiators @BBCOneMarch 1, 2025
And another wrote, showing more sympathy for the contestant, 'Another great show. Incredible duel against diamond. Hammer put in a good first appearance, just shame they kept him back so late in the series & episode.
'Looking forward to seeing more. Don’t worry legend we still love you. Not sure Mark understands momentum though.'
Another great show. Incredible duel against diamond. Hammer put in a good first appearance, just shame they kept him back so late in the series & episode. Looking forward to seeing more. Don’t worry legend we still love you. Not sure Mark understands momentum though. #GladiatorsMarch 1, 2025
Gladiators continues next Saturday at 5:50pm on BBC One. Episodes can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
