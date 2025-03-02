Gladiators fans have mixed feelings on this contestant after spotting this MAJOR blunder

Gladiators fans have spotted a blunder in the lastest episode of the show, after contestant Legend claimed he'd made 'history' on the show.

The comeback BBC show returned to screens last night (Saturday, 1st March 2025) with hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh back on our screens for the first round of the quarter-finals.

Gladiator contestant Legend put in a sterling performance, attempting two Hang Toughs (one of the competition's hardest challenges) back-to-back.

In the locker room, Legend said, “That’s the first time anyone’s ever done two back-to-back Hang Toughs. I’ve made history. I’ve literally made history.”

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to correct Legend on social media, remembering another Gladiators star who 'regularly' did 'back to backs'.

'#Gladiators Legend making history by doing back to back Rings? …I remember the master. Saracen. Sure he regularly done back to backs?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another fan replied, 'He probably didn’t have as many autographs to sign tho.'

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'LEGEND: "That's the first time anyone's ever done back-to-back Hang Tough" They did it in the original series all the time.'

However, others were impressed with Legend's skills, with another generously comparing him to old school Gladiators star Wolf.

They wrote on X, 'Is it time for us to admit that Legend is a better gladiator than the Old School hero - Wolf.'

Meanwhile, another said, 'Sooo tired of seeing #Legend again, it’s so unfair how he is in every show and we rarely see any others like #steel or #phantom #gladiators @BBCOne.'

And another wrote, showing more sympathy for the contestant, 'Another great show. Incredible duel against diamond. Hammer put in a good first appearance, just shame they kept him back so late in the series & episode.

'Looking forward to seeing more. Don’t worry legend we still love you. Not sure Mark understands momentum though.'

Gladiators continues next Saturday at 5:50pm on BBC One. Episodes can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.