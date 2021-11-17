'Gogglebox' announces HUGE cast shakeup after fans demand change

Gogglebox bosses are on the hunt for a new family to join the cast.

Gogglebox is planning on having a new addition to their line-up after fans have criticised the popular C4 show over a lack of proper representation. Viewers want to see a Scottish family taking part as armchair critics, as currently, no one living north of the border is on the show.

Complaints were also made by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross. According to BBC News: "Ross raised the issue with the broadcaster during a Scottish affairs committee meeting in Westminster in September, saying at the time it was ‘just crazy’ that a Scottish family had not been featured on the programme since 2016."

As a result of this, chief executive Alex Mahon has confirmed that 'at least one' family from Scotland will be introduced next year in order to represent more of the UK and their TV viewing habits.

In her initial response to Douglas Ross' complaints, Alex said: "It would be better to have a Scottish family, I know from previously investigating. We haven't yet both found a family and superseded our production difficulties on it.

"But it is a goal for us to do that and I think you are right to flag there is a lack of representation on that show."

She has now added that casting is in the works saying: "The casting period is already underway and will run-up to Christmas. The ambition is to identify at least one Scottish family who will become part of the Gogglebox cast for the next series, which will air in the new year."

The Manuel family appeared in season 7 of 'Gogglebox'. (Image credit: C4)

The last Scottish family to appear on the C4 show were the Glaswegian Manuel family who were living in Croydon at the time. They haven't appeared on the show since season 7, and it is unclear whether or not they'll return.

Gogglebox is now on its 18th season, which aired earlier this year. Episodes are available on All4 on demand where viewers can watch seasons 7 - 18.