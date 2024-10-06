Gogglebox viewers DIVIDED over a rare move from producers

Gogglebox fans have mixed feelings over the latest addition to the line-up, with some new faces appearing on Friday night's episode.

In the latest instalment of Gogglebox, which aired on Friday, October 4th, narrator Craig Cash introduced a new family from Kent. Michael and his wife Sally and their sons Harry and Jake sat on the couch, ready to share their views on the latest shows.

The arrival of the new family on the Channel 4 show has caused quite a stir on social media, with fans taking to platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their views.

'Have the new gogglebox family said a single positive thing in the first episode they’ve been on? Get them off,' wrote one viewer.

Have the new gogglebox family said a single positive thing in the first episode they've been on? Get them off

While another said, defending the new addition, 'Everyone on here, we need new families on #Gogglebox, they put a new family on and within 30 seconds everyone is moaning about them give them a chance FFS we have hardly seen them and they seem less annoying than some of the older people who just repeat the same stuff.'

Everyone on here, we need new families on #Gogglebox, they put a new family on and within 30 seconds everyone is moaning about them give them a chance FFS we have hardly seen them and they seem less annoying than some of the older people who just repeat the same stuff.

But the post was met with some disagreement, with another Gogglebox viewer writing in response, 'No Paul, you're completely missing the point - we already know that they don't belong on the show from their privileged home. #gogglebox viewers instantly know when a family isn't suited to the show and they simply don't.'

No Paul, you're completely missing the point - we already know that they don't belong on the show from their privileged home. #gogglebox viewers instantly know when a family isn't suited to the show and they simply don't

While another Gogglebox viewer joined the discussion, writing, 'Why add yet another posh family? The show was essentially made for the working class, Caroline Aherne would never have allowed it. Although, Mary & Giles are 'posh' but they're scruffy snobs so they fit the show's concept.'

Why add yet another posh family? The show was essentially made for the working class, Caroline Aherne would never have allowed it. Although, Mary & Giles are 'posh' but they're scruffy snobs so they fit the show's concept #Gogglebox

To which another viewer replied, 'I loved Steph and dom in the early series but agree the posh families are usually pretty dull.'

I loved Steph and dom in the early series but agree the posh families are usually pretty dull

And another added, 'Steph and Dom were hilarious,'

Tune in next week to see what's next for the Gogglebox line-up.

Gogglebox continues next Friday on Channel 4.