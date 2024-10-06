Gogglebox viewers DIVIDED over a rare move from producers
Gogglebox fans are unsure about the latest couch commentators to join the show
Gogglebox fans have mixed feelings over the latest addition to the line-up, with some new faces appearing on Friday night's episode.
In the latest instalment of Gogglebox, which aired on Friday, October 4th, narrator Craig Cash introduced a new family from Kent. Michael and his wife Sally and their sons Harry and Jake sat on the couch, ready to share their views on the latest shows.
The arrival of the new family on the Channel 4 show has caused quite a stir on social media, with fans taking to platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their views.
'Have the new gogglebox family said a single positive thing in the first episode they’ve been on? Get them off,' wrote one viewer.
Have the new gogglebox family said a single positive thing in the first episode they’ve been on? Get them offOctober 6, 2024
While another said, defending the new addition, 'Everyone on here, we need new families on #Gogglebox, they put a new family on and within 30 seconds everyone is moaning about them give them a chance FFS we have hardly seen them and they seem less annoying than some of the older people who just repeat the same stuff.'
Everyone on here, we need new families on #Gogglebox, they put a new family on and within 30 seconds everyone is moaning about them 🤣🤣 give them a chance FFS we have hardly seen them and they seem less annoying than some of the older people who just repeat the same stuffOctober 4, 2024
But the post was met with some disagreement, with another Gogglebox viewer writing in response, 'No Paul, you're completely missing the point - we already know that they don't belong on the show from their privileged home. #gogglebox viewers instantly know when a family isn't suited to the show and they simply don't.'
No Paul, you're completely missing the point - we already know that they don't belong on the show from their privileged home. #gogglebox viewers instantly know when a family isn't suited to the show and they simply don't https://t.co/SEMj01n1g1October 4, 2024
While another Gogglebox viewer joined the discussion, writing, 'Why add yet another posh family? The show was essentially made for the working class, Caroline Aherne would never have allowed it. Although, Mary & Giles are 'posh' but they're scruffy snobs so they fit the show's concept.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Why add yet another posh family? The show was essentially made for the working class, Caroline Aherne would never have allowed it. Although, Mary & Giles are 'posh' but they're scruffy snobs so they fit the show's concept #GoggleboxOctober 4, 2024
To which another viewer replied, 'I loved Steph and dom in the early series but agree the posh families are usually pretty dull.'
I loved Steph and dom in the early series but agree the posh families are usually pretty dull https://t.co/loidqMEiubOctober 4, 2024
And another added, 'Steph and Dom were hilarious,'
Tune in next week to see what's next for the Gogglebox line-up.
Gogglebox continues next Friday on Channel 4.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.