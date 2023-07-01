Gogglebox viewers DIVIDED over Cocaine Bear clip reactions
Gogglebox fans had mixed opinions about last night's episode when it came to one clip in particular
Celebrity Gogglebox stars had mixed feelings on the reactions to dark comedy film Cocaine Bear, with some finding it hilarious and others frightened by the clip.
Last night's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox (aired Friday, 30th June 2023) saw famous faces take to the sofa to watch some the recent TV highlights, including Elton John’s farewell UK performance at Glastonbury, Idris Elba’s new Apple TV+ show Hijack, reality series Below Deck and the Antiques Roadshow.
Some Gogglebox fans were entertained by the reactions to the film, with one writing, 'I didn’t know how much I needed to see Jane McDonald watching Cocaine Bear.'
I didn’t know how much I needed to see Jane McDonald watching Cocaine Bear! 😂#gogglebox #janemcdonald #cocainebearJune 30, 2023
While another said, agreeing, 'I could’ve had the whole episode of them watching Cocaine Bear tbh.'
I could’ve had the whole episode of them watching Cocaine Bear tbh #Gogglebox #CelebrityGoggleboxJune 30, 2023
But others took the opportunity to say how much they didn't like the film, with another writing, 'Cocaine Bear is one of the most stupid films i've ever had the displeasure of watching.'
Cocaine Bear is one of the most stupid films i've ever had the displeasure of watching #c4gogglebox #goggleboxJune 30, 2023
While another wrote, 'Going to bed and trying to sleep after seeing the horrible scene from 'Cocaine Bear' on #Gogglebox.'
Going to bed and trying to sleep after seeing the horrible scene from 'Cocaine Bear' on #Gogglebox. 😢June 30, 2023
But for others, the clip made them keen to give the film a go themselves, with another writing, 'I am going to have to watch Cocaine Bear now - it looks hilarious.'
I am going to have to watch Cocaine Bear now - it looks hilarious 🐻 #CelebrityGogglebox #GoggleboxJune 30, 2023
But not everyone was a fan, with another writing, 'Cocaine Bear was probably created by people who are addicted to cocaine Film looks bonkers.'
#Gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox Cocaine Bear was probably created by people who are addicted to cocaineFilm looks bonkersJune 30, 2023
While another wrote, 'That 'Cocaine Bear' film looks absolutely f*cking ridiculous!'
That 'Cocaine Bear' film looks absolutely f*cking ridiculous! 🤣 #GoggleboxJune 30, 2023
While another wrote, 'You’d have to be stoned to watch Cocaine Bear…'
You’d have to be stoned to watch Cocaine Bear… #goggleboxJune 30, 2023
The line-up in last night's episode included ex-footballers Jane McDonald and her friend Sue, Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace and Radio 1 host Greg James, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, and Happy Mondays members Bez and Shaun Ryder.
Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm.
