Gogglebox's Craig Cash reveals secrets of last minute celebrity death script changes

Gogglebox narrator Craig Cash has revealed how last-minute celebrity deaths are incorporated into the much-loved Channel 4 reality series.

With the series known for being very topical and focusing on the biggest, most talked about shows, it's no surprise that they have to work hard to make sure information is up to date.

Sometimes, this can shock Craig when he gets his voiceover scripts sent through, and he's admitted there have been some occasions where he's been caught off guard by news of a celebrity's passing.

Speaking to Metro, Craig said: "They will send me a script each week and often there’s quite a surprise when I go, 'What they’re dead?'

He elaborated on how the scripts can change last minute, and often he's found out about breaking celebrity deaths when the scripts are amended to read "in the week that someone passed away".

Recording for Gogglebox usually happens on the day the series hits screens, but there’s still been some last-minute breaking news that's caught Craig off guard as he goes to record voiceovers.

An example of a very quick script change involved Prince Phillip's passing, as it was announced on a Friday so the producers worked quickly to get it onto Gogglebox that evening.

However, he admits that these moments are fairly uncommon due to the fact things are "so close to the wire" when it comes to Gogglebox.

Craig went on to say: "Although it is quite rare because it is so close to the wire all of the time, I do remember a time where the producers rang me up after I’d recorded and asked where I was and asked if I could get back to my microphone and re-record [the introduction]."

Craig Cash alongside Caroline Aherne and Sue Johnston in The Royle Family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Craig Cash is best known for his role as Dave Best in The Royle Family but has admitted that sometimes the younger generation don't actually know what he looks like.

But when they hear his now iconic Gogglebox voice people pay attention. He revealed: "It’s weird because years ago people would approach me and talk about The Royle Family and they still do, but the weird thing about Gogglebox is younger people who haven’t seen the Royle’s or previous TV work of mine, some don’t even know what I look like.

"I can be in a queue and if someone says something to me and I talk the whole queue looks around when they hear my voice."

Gogglebox airs Fridays on Channel 4 with episodes also available on demand.