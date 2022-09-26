Gogglebox's Giles and Mary savage Masked Dancer in hilarious outburst

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary have ripped into The Masked Dancer on ITV, causing widespread amusement among fans.

Everyone's favorite armchair critics sat down to watch another batch of the biggest shows on TV as series 20 of the Channel 4 show continued. While some of the regular Gogglebox viewers seemed to be big fans of The Masked Dancer, it's pretty clear Giles and Mary don't feel the same way!

The pair tore into it with what has been dubbed "one of the most brutal criticisms I have ever seen on the show" by one fan who shared a clip on Twitter. Check out what Giles had to say about the show in the following clip:

Gogglebox Giles and Mary watching a dancing prawn being unveiled as Stacey Dooley in The Masked Dancer is somehow one of the most brutal criticisms I have ever seen on the show. pic.twitter.com/DBxZGnyQI6September 25, 2022 See more

As the show was introduced as the latest topic of conversation for the Gogglebox stars, Mary blasted it, calling the celebrity dance competition "so terrible" and labelling it "one of the most time-wasting programmes there's ever been."

They were revealed to be watching the episode featuring Prawn Cocktail, one of the many crazy costumes that were featured in the show. After a few choice clues about their celebrity identity, Prawn Cocktail strutted their stuff on stage, before being unmasked as the TV presenter and former Strictly star, Stacey Dooley.

Some of the other Gogglebox viewers were getting into the spirit of the show and trying to guess who Prawn Cocktail might have been. Giles, however, clearly couldn't think of a show he'd like to watch less than The Masked Dancer, judging by his scathing review. He said: "Do you know what I would hate, more than anything? I would hate to be in a nursing home, and, have this on in the background and die to this. That would be the worst thing ever. Imagine if your last memory of this world was that prawn dancing."

Giles and Mary's savage comments were clearly noticed by plenty of their fans. In response to the above clip, one viewer wrote: "Love these two and i think Giles has been my favourite on the show for many years".

Another commented "they're the best ones on gogglebox for sure", whilst a third fan added "Giles and Mary should do the whole show, they are the best people on gogglebox."

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9 pm on Channel 4. You can get caught up with past episodes on-demand on All4.