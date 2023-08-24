Good Morning Britain presenter lands Hollyoaks cameo role

Good Morning Britain presenter Katy Rickitt has joined Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks where she played a version of herself.

Katy appears in an episode where the students of Hollyoaks High receive their GSCE results, as she's become famous for interviewing students for Good Morning Britain on the all-important results day.

So it's fitting that she got to speak to some of the Hollyoaks High students, and she seems to have had a blast doing it, revealing to fans that she's been a "lifelong" fan of the soap.

Talking about the opportunity, Katy said: "I have been a lifelong fan of Hollyoaks… from bingeing the omnibus with my university friends to proudly following my husband, Adam, in his role as Kyle Kelly. It was an absolute honour to be asked to do a cameo for the soap. Also, how many people get to play themselves in soapland?!

"When I found out I'd be on hand to help the Hollyoaks High students open their GCSE results it also brought a smile to my face. It's a day I've covered every year without fail for Good Morning Britain and remains a highlight witnessing such a life changing event. My day on set was amazing... from the minute you pull up you are submerged in the village and it was incredible picking out all the landmarks."

Well this was quite on honour! I’ll be on E4 tonight and channel 4 tomo following in @adamrickitt footsteps! Thanks so much @Hollyoaks ! https://t.co/K4fvEZVwidAugust 23, 2023 See more

She added: "As someone who spends most of their time in a three-man band (myself, camera, and sound) it was incredible witnessing such a large and smooth operation and everyone was so supportive and friendly. I really hope GMB are called in to report on more newsworthy events in Hollyoaks land, and we all know there are plenty of those!"

Fans can catch Katy Rickitt's appearance on Thursday, August 24 on Channel 4 and E4, and it will air not long after real-life students have picked up their results.

Elsewhere, Hollyoaks has seen another fun cameo with The Traitors legend Maddy Smedley joining for an episode. Maddy's first appearance as the "cutthroat" Faye Fuller aired on Friday, August 18.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30 pm. Switch over to catch the next episode at 7 pm on E4.