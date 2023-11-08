Great British Bake Off fans make wild prediction as another favorite leaves the show

The Great British Bake Off fans are calling on Channel 4 to give Saku her own show after the fan-fave was booted out of the competition in episode seven.

Dessert Week on The Great British Bake Off 2023 was certainly a dramatic one indeed. With just six bakers left in the competition, there was very little room for error, and Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decided that Saku hadn't done enough to save her spot in the competition.

Saku made a decent start in the Signature round; her creme caramels looked impressive, even if the judges said they were too sweet. Unfortunately, Saku's run took a turn from that point on.

None of the bakers managed to serve up some proper treacle tarts in the Technical Round —Saku came fifth, with her bake labeled 'terrible' during judging. Her bee-themed Showstopper meringue bombe looked pretty, but the judges found several faults.

Hollywood criticized her choux buns hidden inside, and was disappointed that the bottom half of the meringue base had cracked into pieces; Prue said some elements were good, but said Saku needed to do more in the flavour department.

Given how much love Saku has had from the fans at home, it's no surprise that there's been an outcry of support for the Bake Off favorite.

Plenty of viewers were quick to share how gutted they were that she was going home; some even begged Channel 4 to find a way to keep Saku on our TV screens in whatever way they can!

@Channel4 give Saku her own show #GBBO

You can make up for this egregious event by giving #Saku her own show. It doesn't have to be baking, she could be a newvGoggleboxer or newsreader, just keep her on our screens. #GBBO

Devo Saku has left #gbbo - please give her a show - she's brilliant telly ❤️

Saku Saku I'm devastated because you bought a joy and quirkiness to the tent like no one else before you. You have brought so much entertainment to us these last weeks, what a sweet, lovely funny, lady. #GBBO Saku should be given her own show.

Still gutted about Saku tbh. 😭#GBBO

Not to be dramatic but Saku leaving #GBBO has ruined my week x

Saku's departure from the show wasn't the only major talking point, from Dessert Week, as there was an awful lot of buzz about the Technical Challenge, where every single baker served up raw treacle tarts in the allotted 90-minute time limit.

On Twitter, the Great British Bake Off team called it 'the most disastrous challenge in Bake Off history'. And whilst some viewers were laughing at the chaos in the tent, others were left feeling very annoyed on the bakers' behalf. The general feeling? If none of them can deliver a proper pudding in that time, then that's a problem with the challenge itself, not the competitors!

#GBBO This technical is an absolute car crash and I'm here for it

Re: The #GBBO steamed pudding technical... if my entire class all failed the same test, questions would be asked about whether the test was really at a suitable level! 🤨🍰🥧Please just give them more time! 🙏

If there was ever a technical challenge where the time was evidently COMPLETELY unrealistic!! 🙄 #GBBO

I don't think I've laughed this hard over an episode of #gbbo in years. That technical was suck a car crash, I can't breathe, bless them all.

The next episode of The Great British Bake Off 2023 will introduce the quarter-finalists to Party Week for the very first time. The remaining five bakers will be whipping up a sausage roll in the Signature Challenge, before tackling a chocolate cake in the Technical and dreaming up an 'anything-but-beige' buffet for their Showstoppers. Hopefully, there wont be any bungled bakes next time around!

The Great British Bake Off 2023 continues with episode eight airing on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 pm on Channel 4. You can catch up with past episodes on Channel 4 On Demand.