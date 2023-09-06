GRIM death in Coronation Street revealed as ANOTHER dead body is found

Another shocking death is set to rock the cobbles as Coronation Street's Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) and his brother Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) appear to unearth a dead body in horror pictures.

As Ronnie and Ed Bailey start building work on the land as part of their new construction project, it soon turns into a terrifying nightmare as human remains are reportedly discovered.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Ronnie is seen breaking down in tears on the building site.

Another snap shows Ronnie and his brother Ed looking distraught at the grim discovery. Meanwhile, the forensics team is pictured with a crime scene tent as they examine the grim discovery.

The police also arrive on the scene as Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) is snapped in conversation with Ed, and even as a now seasoned police officer, Craig looks upset at the discovery.

Ronnie and Ed's building business is set to hit a devastating setback. (Image credit: ITV)

It is not yet known whose body they have discovered, but it may be someone they know as Ed appears particularly shaken.

Weatherfield has been home to notorious cobbles killer Stephen Reid for a while now, and as his body count racks up as he desperately tries to cover his tracks, could this latest discovery be another of his victims?

While this latest shocking twist is yet to be officially confirmed by Coronation Street, it is thought that perhaps the discovery could be the remains of Stephen's first victim, Leo, after the killer disposed of the body after claiming that Leo had moved to Canada.

Sinister Stephen has notched up three victims so far. (Image credit: ITV)

Since his first killing, viewers have watched in horror as Stephen bumped off Leo's dad, Teddy, as well as businessman Rufus. He has also been lacing Carla's tea with drugs and even tried to kill his former fiancée Elaine in a bid to get his hands on her money.

Could this grim discovery pave the way for Stephen's reign of terror to finally come to an end?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.