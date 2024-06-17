Guy Ritchie World War Two movie finally gets UK release date, three months late

Fans of Guy Ritchie movies in the UK have been waiting patiently for his latest movie to get a release date, and we finally know when it'll arrive, but it's three months after the US release.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in the US on Friday, April 19, and we've finally found out that UK fans of the UK director will be able to see his latest movie on Thursday, July 25.

You'll be able to watch the movie on Prime Video, with no theatrical release like it got in the US. It joins other Guy Ritchie movies like The Covenant and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on the platform, as those two were both released on it, as well as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels which is an older film by the director on the platform.

Based (very loosely) on a true story, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set during the Second World War, and it follows a covert unit which was put together to fight the Nazis using unconventional means. The unit is seen as the predecessor to modern Black Ops outfits, and you can find out more about the true story behind the movie here.

There's an all-star cast for The Ministry of Ungentlemany Warfare which includes Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, Cary Elwes, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Eiza González and Til Schweiger.

Reviews for The Ministry of Ungentlemany Warfare were largely positive, praising the movie as an adrenaline-fueled and suspenseful movie, and audiences were also on board. It's now considered one of Ritchie's best films in recent years.

If you're not already on Prime Video, it's one part of an Amazon Prime subscription, so you'll need to be a member to Amazon's all-in-one subscription plan to watch. This costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, and there's a one-month free trial if you've never ever signed up for Amazon Prime before.

By default, Prime Video shows you adverts, but you can pay £2.99 extra per month in order to get rid of these. Honestly, they're not too frequent or intrusive so you might be fine without paying.