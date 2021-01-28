Gwendoline Christie joins the cast of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman'

Netflix’s upcoming adaption of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman took a visit to Westeros and returned with Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance. Both Games of Thrones alum have officially joined the cast. Netflix has also confirmed Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeem Bhaskar will be in the series too. Holbrook recently starred in Robert Rodriguez’s family movie We Can Be Heroes, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gaiman’s The Sandman follows the main character, Dream, who is the titular Sandman. Dream goes by many names like Morpheus, Oneiros, and the Shaper. Morpheus is held captive by an occult ritual for 70 years. He escapes into the modern-day and spends some time avenging himself, and then sets out to rebuild his kingdom, which falls into despair while he was locked away. The storyline mostly takes place in the Dreaming, Morpheus’s realm, and the waking world, with occasional visits to other domains, such as Asgard and Hell. Gwendoline Christie is set to play the role of Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. The casting couldn’t be more perfect.

The Sandman is not the first of Gaiman’s highly acclaimed works to receive television adaptions. American Gods and Good Omens have both been adapted. American Gods just entered its third season, and Good Omens will soon be headed into its second season. Gaiman and Allan Heinberg are co-writing the Sandman series, with Heinberg also on board as the showrunner. The series is currently slated for 11 episodes. Netflix’s official synopsis for The Sandman reads:

“A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, ‘The Sandman’ follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

The Neil Gaiman takeover continues.