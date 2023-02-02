Happy Valley director says finale 'slaps you in the face'

Happy Valley's finale is rapidly approaching and director Fergus O’Brien has teased that it will be an "rollercoaster" for fans.

There's been plenty of drama in Happy Valley season 3, and everyone was horrified when Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) escaped from court and rode away to freedom on a bike, following a successful escape plan.

He's now hiding in a safe house hoping to get his claws further into his son Ryan Cawood (Rhys Connah), where he's planning on fleeing the country with him, so right now we don't know what choice Ryan's going to make.

Elsewhere, Faisal Bhatti (Amit Shah) still hasn't been found guilty of Joanna Hepworth's (Mollie Winnard) murder, but he was looking pretty shifty last episode so is his time up, or is he going to get away with it?

Speaking on the Shrine Podcast, Fergus O’Brien said: "It really takes you on a ride. The ending is really satisfying. It's dramatic, but in a really interesting and clever way. I think people will go away feeling sad that it's over, but I think they'll be satisfied.”

Will Ryan make the right decisions? (Image credit: BBC)

He added: "It’s such pressure and you’ve such a pain in your gut with anxiety because you know you have to deliver and there are so many people…. There is such love for the show, I mean if we messed it up.. could you imagine.. we would just be crucified."

"So I carry that responsibility. I really carried it and felt it deeply because I am a fan and I had to do it justice. It was terrifying but incredibly gratifying at the same time and to work with that calibre of writing and that calibre of acting talent, you can’t mess it up."

The Happy Valley finale airs on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, February 5. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.