'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' — a magical new trailer is finally revealed

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to bring Harry Potter fans the belated Christmas present they have all been dreaming of as Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint reunite for one night only on New Year's Eve - and now a brand new trailer has dropped.

The show, which will air on Jan. 1 2022 on HBO in the US and on Sky TV and NOW in the UK, will see the main trio, along with many other legendary actors from the movie franchise, back together again as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Philosopher's Stone if you're in the UK) arriving in cinemas.

Until now, show creator HBO has been teasing us with a short trailer that saw clips from all eight films with the promise that 'for the first time ever, the legendary cast will return to where the magic started'.

But now a brand new trailer has been released and it gives a more magical insight into what we can expect from the reunion.

In the 50 second trailer, we see some of the much-loved cast receiving invitations for the event and beginning to make their journey to the show. The trailer teases 'the invitation you have been waiting for has arrived' and also features the famous Hogwarts Express as the air date for the reunion show draws closer.

Along with Rupert, Emma, and Daniel, the rest of the cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also join the show to reminisce and celebrate everything Harry Potter with fans from across the globe.

There will also be behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen clips, in-depth interviews with the likes of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director Chris Columbus, as well as a few other surprises that show bosses have got up their sleeves.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on HBO in the US and on Sky TV/NOW in the UK on Jan. 1 2022.