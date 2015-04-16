Has Madge Harvey returned to Benidorm?

British tourists holidaying in Spain have been tweeting photographs with actress Sheila Reid who is dressed suspiciously like her character Madge Harvey from ITV’s hit series Benidorm.

Could it be Madge has returned to the series which is currently filming in Benidorm?

As fans of the ITV comedy will know, Madge left Benidorm earlier this year when she heard she’d inherited millions in America and she and her family headed off to Las Vegas.

But in the final moments of that episode, just after their plane took off, Madge’s grandson Michael asked her if she thought the family would ever return to Benidorm, and her words were: ‘Never say never!’

There’s no confirmation from ITV yet, but we'll keep you posted if it is. Fingers crossed!