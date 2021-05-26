HBO Max begins its Latin American expansion on June 29

HBO Max today announced that it'll be available in 39 territories in Latin America and in the Caribbean starting on June 29. It's the first major expansion since the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service launched in May 2020.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max," Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in a press release. "We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here."

There will be two subscription plans in the region — standard, and mobile — starting at $3 (US) per month. The standard plan will give families access to three simultaneous streams, and five personalized profiles. The mobile plan has access to the same catalog but is built for an individual experience on a single stream, with image quality optimized for whatever device you're on.

There will be a free seven-day trial available, and subscription discounts up to 30 percent can be had if you sign up for three or 12 months at a time.

HBO Max also will be available through third-party partners like AT&T Mexico, DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil, DIRECTV GO, and Grupo América Móvil. Current HBO subscribers through other distribution partners will get HBO Max for no additional cost.

Here's the list of countries and territories that will be coming online on June 29:

Anguilla

Antigua

Argentina

Aruba

B.V.I.

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Suriname

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks and Caicos

Uruguay

Venezuela

"HBO Max is a platform built in Latin America for latinoamericanos," said Luis Durán, General Manager for HBO Max in the region. "In this context, our catalogue delivers on the intensity and the passion of our region, our plans deliver on the experience users expect, and our prices deliver on our promise to entertain every member of the family. Our goal is to transform the streaming experience in Latin America, one word, one shot, one pixel at a time. And we are just getting started,"