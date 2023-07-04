Here's why America's Got Talent is not new tonight, July 4

Things have been rolling along with America's Got Talent season 18, with five episodes of auditions having already aired and plenty of amazing acts. But the talent competition is hitting the pause button, as there is no new episode of America's Got Talent season 18 airing on NBC on Tuesday, July 4.

Most of you can probably guess why based on the date, July 4, or as it is also often referred to as America's birthday. With most people celebrating with barbecues, lounging by the pool and enjoying fireworks, not as many people may have been tuning in to watch AGT. There is a more specific reason as to why AGT is off this week, though, and not even airing a rerun in its place.

NBC is the broadcast home for the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks special. This annual televised event shows live the fireworks celebration that Macy's puts on in New York City. In addition to the fireworks, the event also features live musical performances, which this year includes Ashanti, Ja Rule, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J and the US Army Field Band.

The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks special airs in the exact same time slot as America's Got Talent, 8 pm ET (a taped version airs on the west coast at 8 pm PT). Here's how to watch the Fourth of July fireworks.

America's Got Talent season 18 is just going to be taking one week off, as it is set to show its next round of auditions on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 pm ET/PT.

So far this season, AGT has seen 48 acts already advance to the next round of the competition. Among them are music acts like Steel Panther and Mitch Rossell, acrobats like Chen Lei, comedians like Erica Coffelt and magicians like Ryland Adams. There have also been four Golden Buzzers hit thus far for Putri Ariani, Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy, Murmuration and Mzansi Youth Choir.

Auditions for America's Got Talent season 18 run through August 15, then things switch up to the live shows where America gets to vote on who advances.

You can catch up with previous episodes of America's Got Talent season 18 by streaming them on Peacock.