How many Golden Buzzers are allowed on AGT? Fans react to the latest highlighted act

That rainfall of confetti when one of the judges uses their Golden Buzzer is always the most exciting part of the America's Got Talent auditions, but just how many Golden Buzzers are allowed on AGT overall?

We've already seen three acts receive the coveted golden buzzer during America's Got Talent season 18's first three episodes, with Georgia-based youth percussionists, the Atlanta Drum Academy, getting the ultimate kudos from AGT host Terry Crews, who hit his buzzer following the group's colorful, spirited drumline performance.

That sent the drummers straight to the live shows alongside fellow Golden Buzzer acts Mzansi Youth Choir, who received the first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell in the season premiere, and Indonesian singer-pianist Putri Ariana, another Golden Buzzer pick from Simon in episode 2.

Though Simon and the rest of the judges' panel — Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara — praised the Atlanta Drum Academy ("What's not to like? They're so much fun, they're so talented, this is one of my favorite auditions this year," Cowell said), Terry stopped the foursome from voting.

"No, no, no, there is no need to vote," the host yelled, hopping off the stage to join the judges. "You told me backstage that you dream of being on AGT and getting a golden buzzer," Crews directed at the academy's adorable frontman, 8-year-old Chioma Narcisse-Williams. "Now Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy, I am honored to make that dream come true," he added, before smashing the buzzer and letting that celebratory confetti rain down. "It is amazing!" Chioma cheered.

But now that we already have a trio of Golden Buzzers this season, viewers might be wondering just how many acts will be straight-shot through to the live shows.

While acts must earn at least three "Yes" votes from the judges to advance from the auditions to the live shows, which will kick off on August 22, any of the four judges, as well as host Terry Crews, can each hit the Golden Buzzer once to personally send an act through to the next round.

Along with those five Golden Buzzer opportunities, there is also a group Golden Buzzer this year, as well as a fan-led Golden Buzzer pick. So during the pre-taped audition process, seven acts can be fast-tracked to round two in season 18.

Fans react to Atlanta Drum Academy's golden buzzer win

America's Got Talent viewers had plenty to say about that Atlanta Drum Academy Golden Buzzer moment, with some cheering on the youngsters and other underwhelmed by their performance. Here's what fans are saying:

Omg the golden buzzer for @ATLDRUMACADEMY1!!! Loved it #AGT way to go James! Keep your eye on this group this summer. What a performance.June 14, 2023 See more

ATL Drum Academy just got Golden Buzzer from Terry!!! 😆👏👏🥳⭐⭐⭐ Such a fun act!!! 🎉🎈🥁🥁 #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

.@terrycrews #AGT Terry, the Georgia kids were good, but not #Goldenbuzzer good!June 14, 2023 See more

You know maybe I would've enjoyed the act more had this been a middle of the show golden buzzer. Cause once you know something is gonna be a golden buzzer, the act just becomes meh. #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

That was cool but the comedian should’ve got the golden buzzer #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

OMG Terry just gave the golden buzzer to ATL Drum Academy a well deserved golden buzzer #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

Terry Crews always goes for the kids. Nothing wrong with that. I think there's been better golden buzzer acts chosen, but good for them. #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

Well at least the golden buzzer isn’t going to be a singer! #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

That was a fantastic #GoldenBuzzer, @terrycrews! @ATLDRUMACADEMY1 was so fun to watch! They can do this with their eyes closed! #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

They’re a good drum line, and I think they should go through. But I absolutely don’t think that was worthy of the #GoldenBuzzer. #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

now that was #GoldenBuzzer worthy. Press that Golden buzzer now Terry Crews #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

I'm blaming my pregnancy hormones when I say this. But I cried when Terry pushed the golden buzzer on the kids group.#AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

Second week in a row when I disagreed with the golden buzzer #AGTJune 14, 2023 See more

#agt the janitors when they see someone hit the golden buzzer pic.twitter.com/QmD5Z9d8u8June 14, 2023 See more

New episodes of America's Got Talent air Tuesdays on NBC. They are then available to stream the next day on Peacock.