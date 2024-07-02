How to watch Fourth of July fireworks: streaming or broadcast TV

There's no better way to end your Fourth of July celebration than by watching some fireworks. And no matter where you are, you can watch some of the biggest firework displays in the country on TV as multiple channels are hosting their own Fourth of July fireworks specials.

HTW Fourth of July fireworks Macy's 4th of July Fireworks: NBC (live TV streaming services)| Peacock

A Capitol Fourth: PBS (live TV streaming services) | Facebook

The Fourth in America: CNN (live TV streaming services | Max

While most towns will have their own firework celebrations for the Fourth, these TV broadcasts — including the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special on NBC, A Capitol Fourth on PBS and The Fourth in America on CNN — feature special guests and musical performances to elevate the proceedings. At the very least it's good to have these as a backup option in case the weather doesn't work out in your area.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fourth of July fireworks broadcasts:

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024

What time is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024?

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 begins live at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The broadcast will be taped and delayed for the west coast, with it airing at 8 pm PT.

If you missed it live there will be an encore presentation immediately after the original broadcast ends at 10 pm ET/PT.

What channel is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 on?

NBC once again is airing the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special, but the broadcast is also going to stream on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024

With the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks airing on NBC, a traditional pay-TV provider, TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) will allow you to watch the broadcast on your local NBC station.

If you've cut the cord to these services, you can also stream the broadcast live on Peacock, as long as you subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99 per month), which gives you access to the live NBC channel.

Where is the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024?

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks showcase is put on by New York City. Specifically, the fireworks are being launched from the Hudson River.

Who is hosting the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024?

Helping emcee the special broadcast is Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton and American Ninja Warrior sideline reporter Zuri Hall.

Who is performing at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024?

In addition to the fireworks, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks is going to feature a number of performances from popular musicians. This year the lineup includes:

Tanner Adell

Mark Ambor

Brandy Clark

Luis Fonsi

Mickey Guyton

Amber Mark

The War and Treaty

Lainey Wilson

During the fireworks display, there will be a custom 25-minute musical score that features many summertime classics, including remixes of patriotic anthems and contemporary hits.

A Capitol Fourth 2024

What time is A Capitol Fourth 2024?

A Capitol Fourth 2024 begins at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT and is set to last for 90 minutes. An encore presentation then airs immediately at 9:30 pm ET/8:30 pm CT.

What channel is A Capitol Fourth 2024 on?

PBS is the broadcast home of A Capitol Fourth 2024, but the fireworks special is also going to be available to watch on the PBS website, the PBS YouTube Channel, the PBS app and A Capitol Fourth Facebook page.

How to watch A Capitol Fourth 2024

PBS is available to just about all households with a traditional TV or for those who are signed up for live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch for free on PBS.org, the PBS App (after creating a login) or A Capitol Fourth Facebook page.

Where is A Capitol Fourth 2024?

As the name suggests, A Capitol Fourth 2024 showcases the fireworks display that takes place right outside the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Who is hosting A Capitol Fourth 2024?

As he has for the last few years, Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host the A Capitol Fourth 2024 broadcast. Riberio is best known for his time playing Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also hosts Dancing with the Stars.

Who is performing at A Capitol Fourth 2024?

There is a plethora of performers set for A Capitol Fourth 2024, both individuals and bands of military branches and other organizations. Here is a full list of the performers:

Loren Allred

Darren Criss

Sheila E.

Fantasia

Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and the Tantrums

Chloe Flower

Shawn Johnson East

Smokey Robinson

Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary

Britt Stewart

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Choral Arts Society of Washington

Patrick Lundy & the Ministers of Music

The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own”

The US Army Herald Trumpets

The US Army Chorus

United States Army Presidential Salute Battery

The Military Disctrict of Washington

Conductor Jack Everly is going to be conducting the bands and choirs.

The Fourth in America

What time is The Fourth in America?

Live coverage of The Fourth in America begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT and runs through 1 am ET/10 pm PT.

What channel is The Fourth in America on?

CNN is the network behind The Fourth in America special, with the special airing on the cable news channel as well as on CNN International and streaming on Max via the CNN Max tab on the streaming service.

How to watch The Fourth in America

CNN is a cable channel, though it is offered by most traditional TV providers. It is also available by signing up for live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can also stream the fireworks special if you are a Max subscriber (either subscription), as CNN Max is a special section available on the streaming service.

Where is The Fourth in America?

Instead of focusing on just one city, CNN is going to be showing Fourth of July celebrations across the country with its The Fourth in America broadcast.

Fireworks displays to be shown include Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, N.Y., New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska, and Washington, D.C.

Who is hosting The Fourth in America?

CNN anchors Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez lead the broadcast from Washington, D.C., with fellow CNN anchors and correspondents Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner also helping out from San Diego.

Who is performing on The Fourth in America?

Here is the slate of musical performers set to appear as part of The Fourth in America broadcast:

Ashanti

Bleachers

Boys Like Girls

Kane Brown

En Vogue

The Goo Goo Dolls

The Kid LAROI

The Killers

Ben Platt

REO Speedwagon

Bebe Rexha

T-Pain

Keith Urban

Yellowcard

Chris Young

There will also be a special performance from the United States Air Force Band.